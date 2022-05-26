Shopping

Lululemon Memorial Day Deals — 18 Major Savings on Summer Workout Essentials

By ETonline Staff
lululemon We Made Too Much section sale
Lululemon

Lululemon has put its best-selling legging on sale in multiple colorways — and just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, too.

The athleisurewear brand just dropped a slew of new deals in its We Made Too Much section, which is filled with major discounts of up to 40% off Lululemon's popular and comfy apparel. Not only is the stylish legging on sale ahead of the holiday weekend, it's also available just in time for stocking up on more activewear to help you look and feel your best this summer.

The popular Align High-Rise Pant is a fan favorite for its comfort and function. Made from the brand's buttery soft, weightless Nulu fabric, the Align legging is the perfect choice for yoga, low-impact workouts and just for lounging or running errands. It also has a hidden waistband pocket!

Align High-Rise Pant 28"
Align High-Rise Pant
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant 28"

Save on the buttery soft Align yoga pant in multiple colorways. 

$98 AND UP$49 AND UP

In addition to the Align yoga pants, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles are included in Lululemon's Memorial Day deals — and perfect to add to your seasonal gym styles. Whether you want more leggings or new sports bra tanks, sweatpants or running shorts, you really don't want to miss out on these Memorial Day deals from Lululemon.

Check out Lululemon's Memorial Day deals and shop ET's top picks below.

Align Cropped Tank Top
Align Cropped Tank Top
Lululemon
Align Cropped Tank Top
$58 AND UP$29 AND UP
Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5"
Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5"
Lululemon
Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5"
$58$39
Align T-Shirt
lululemon Align™ T-Shirt
Lululemon
Align T-Shirt
$68$49
City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide-Leg High Rise 7/8 Length Pant
City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide-Leg High Rise 7/8 Length Pant
Lululemon
City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide-Leg High Rise 7/8 Length Pant
$128$69
Relaxed Cropped Hoodie
Relaxed Cropped Hoodie
Lululemon
Relaxed Cropped Hoodie
$118$69
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/E Cup
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/E Cup
Lululemon
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/E Cup
$58$39
Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short
Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short
Lululemon
Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short
$58 AND UP$39 AND UP
Base Pace High-Rise Fleece Running Tight 28"
Base Pace High-Rise Fleece Running Tight 28"
Lululemon
Base Pace High-Rise Fleece Running Tight 28"
$118$69 AND UP
Textured Fleece Button Jacket
Textured Fleece Button Jacket
Lululemon
Textured Fleece Button Jacket
$168$89
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
$98 AND UP$39 AND UP
Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger 7/8 Length
Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger 7/8 Length
Lululemon
Warpstreme High-Rise Jogger 7/8 Length
$128$69 AND UP
Align Super-High-Rise Short 10"
Align Super-High-Rise Short 10"
Lululemon
Align Super-High-Rise Short 10"
$74$39
Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
lululemon
Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
$128$69 AND UP
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 28"
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 28"
Lululemon
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 28"
$98$49 AND UP
City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide Pant
City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide Pant
lululemon
City Sleek 5 Pocket Wide Pant
$128$69 AND UP
Ready to Rulu High-Rise Jogger Crop
Ready to Rulu High-Rise Jogger Crop
Lululemon
Ready to Rulu High-Rise Jogger Crop
$98 AND UP$69 AND UP
Fast and Free Brushed Fabric High-Rise Tight 28"
Fast and Free Brushed Fabric High-Rise Tight 28"
Lululemon
Fast and Free Brushed Fabric High-Rise Tight 28"
$128$59

