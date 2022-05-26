Lululemon has put its best-selling legging on sale in multiple colorways — and just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, too.

The athleisurewear brand just dropped a slew of new deals in its We Made Too Much section, which is filled with major discounts of up to 40% off Lululemon's popular and comfy apparel. Not only is the stylish legging on sale ahead of the holiday weekend, it's also available just in time for stocking up on more activewear to help you look and feel your best this summer.

The popular Align High-Rise Pant is a fan favorite for its comfort and function. Made from the brand's buttery soft, weightless Nulu fabric, the Align legging is the perfect choice for yoga, low-impact workouts and just for lounging or running errands. It also has a hidden waistband pocket!

In addition to the Align yoga pants, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles are included in Lululemon's Memorial Day deals — and perfect to add to your seasonal gym styles. Whether you want more leggings or new sports bra tanks, sweatpants or running shorts, you really don't want to miss out on these Memorial Day deals from Lululemon.

Check out Lululemon's Memorial Day deals and shop ET's top picks below.

