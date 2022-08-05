Lululemon Sale: The 10 Best Deals on Summer Workout Essentials
Lululemon has put its iconic leggings and other best-selling activewear on sale in multiple colorways.
The athleisurewear brand just dropped a slew of new deals in its We Made Too Much section, which is filled with major discounts on Lululemon's popular and comfy apparel. Not only are their stylish leggings on sale, so much apparel is also available just in time for stocking up on more activewear to help you look and feel your best the rest of this summer.
In addition to yoga pants, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles are included in the Lululemon sale — and perfect to add to your seasonal gym styles. Whether you want more leggings or new sports bra tanks, tights or running shorts, you really don't want to miss out on these deals from Lululemon.
Check out the best Lululemon deals and shop ET's top picks below.
The Base Pace High-Rise Running Tights won't overheat you during your run, thanks to Lululemon's Nulux Fabric.
The Sculpt Cropped Tank Top is fab for gym day, but also perfect for a leisurely day out on a hot day.
Flared pants are back! Hop on this trend with these flattering Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant.
Shake up your usual workout gear with this fun Lululemon Align Bodysuit.
This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, the pockets can hold a tennis ball and your phone.
The Align cropped tank helps you do a downward dog without your top getting in the way or revealing too much.
These low-rise lined running shorts are so light, you'll be flying on the pavement.
Buttery-soft and cropped to perfectly sit on yoga pants.
This Lululemon sports bra is designed for low-impact workout support.
When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise Tights wick away moisture to help you stay dry.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lululemon Launches Its First-Ever Workout Shoe
The 16 Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga in 2022
The Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok
The TikTok-Favorite Aerie Crossover Leggings Are 30% Off Right Now
Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again in a Bold Color
The 20 Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Your Next Getaway
Shop TikTok's Favorite Lululemon Belt Bag For Summer 2022
These Affordable Amazon Leggings Are A Mirror Image of Lululemon Align
Lululemon Face Masks Are Back in Stock and 50% Off
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save on Boots, Jackets and More Fall Fashion