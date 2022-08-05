Shopping

Lululemon Sale: The 10 Best Deals on Summer Workout Essentials

By ETonline Staff
lululemon We Made Too Much section sale
Lululemon

Lululemon has put its iconic leggings and other best-selling activewear on sale in multiple colorways.

The athleisurewear brand just dropped a slew of new deals in its We Made Too Much section, which is filled with major discounts on Lululemon's popular and comfy apparel. Not only are their stylish leggings on sale, so much apparel is also available just in time for stocking up on more activewear to help you look and feel your best the rest of this summer.

In addition to yoga pants, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles are included in the Lululemon sale — and perfect to add to your seasonal gym styles. Whether you want more leggings or new sports bra tanks, tights or running shorts, you really don't want to miss out on these deals from Lululemon.

Check out the best Lululemon deals and shop ET's top picks below.

Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"
Lululemon
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"

The Base Pace High-Rise Running Tights won't overheat you during your run, thanks to Lululemon's Nulux Fabric.

$98$79
Sculpt Cropped Tank Top
Sculpt Cropped Tank Top
Lululemon
Sculpt Cropped Tank Top

The Sculpt Cropped Tank Top is fab for gym day, but also perfect for a leisurely day out on a hot day.

$48$34
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
Lululemon
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

Flared pants are back! Hop on this trend with these flattering Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant.

$118$94
lululemon Align Bodysuit 8"
lululemon Align Bodysuit 8"
Lululemon
lululemon Align Bodysuit 8"

Shake up your usual workout gear with this fun Lululemon Align Bodysuit.

$128$89
Court Crush Dress
Court Crush Dress
Lululemon
Court Crush Dress

This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, the pockets can hold a tennis ball and your phone.

$138$99
Align Cropped Tank Top
Align Cropped Tank Top
Lululemon
Align Cropped Tank Top

The Align cropped tank helps you do a downward dog without your top getting in the way or revealing too much.

$72$29
Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5"
Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5"
Lululemon
Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5"

These low-rise lined running shorts are so light, you'll be flying on the pavement.

$68$49
Align T-Shirt
lululemon Align™ T-Shirt
Lululemon
Align T-Shirt

Buttery-soft and cropped to perfectly sit on yoga pants.

$74$34
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/E Cup
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/E Cup
Lululemon
Free To Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/E Cup

This Lululemon sports bra is designed for low-impact workout support.

$58$39
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise Tights wick away moisture to help you stay dry.

$118$89

