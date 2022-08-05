Lululemon has put its iconic leggings and other best-selling activewear on sale in multiple colorways.

The athleisurewear brand just dropped a slew of new deals in its We Made Too Much section, which is filled with major discounts on Lululemon's popular and comfy apparel. Not only are their stylish leggings on sale, so much apparel is also available just in time for stocking up on more activewear to help you look and feel your best the rest of this summer.

In addition to yoga pants, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles are included in the Lululemon sale — and perfect to add to your seasonal gym styles. Whether you want more leggings or new sports bra tanks, tights or running shorts, you really don't want to miss out on these deals from Lululemon.

Check out the best Lululemon deals and shop ET's top picks below.

Court Crush Dress Lululemon Court Crush Dress This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, the pockets can hold a tennis ball and your phone. $138 $99 Buy Now

