Lululemon Warehouse Sale: The Best Items Under $100

The Lululemon online warehouse sale just kicked off, and we've rounded up the best deals under $100 for women and men.

In case you missed it: The trendy activewear retailer's major online sale is dropping new markdowns every day, now through July 13. Among the wide variety of products on sale are running leggings, tank tops, sports bras, bags, jackets, swimwear and more.

If you're familiar with the "We Made Too Much" section on Lululemon's site, the current sale's offerings are similar in range and price. Choose from stylish pieces designed for yoga, running, training and (of course) lounging. These discounted items are final sale.

Ahead, shop eight under-$100 items we're loving at the Lululemon sale.

A crisp white tank to pair with your favorite workout leggings.

Cool Racerback II Lululemon Lululemon Cool Racerback II Lululemon REGULARLY $48 $29 at Lululemon

The brightest way to stash your phone and ID on your next stroll.

With ventilation panels and a three-pocket waistband, these running tights will get you through long, grueling runs.

Incorporate a bit of tie-dye into your training sessions with this sweat-wicking cropped tank.

You can never have too many sports bras. This one's ideal for medium-impact workouts.

Stay cool and comfy during any workout in these versatile high-rise tights.

This shirt's sweat-wicking fabric offers a slight stretch, making it perfect for any warm-weather activity.

Something to look forward to this summer: new stylish swimwear that happens to be on sale.

Sign up for more fashion deals from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Sports Bras From the Lululemon Sale

The Best Running Shoes for Every Type of Runner

The Best Home Gym Equipment for Your Workout Routine

Our Favorite Activewear on Sale From Alo Yoga, Old Navy and More