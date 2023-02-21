lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples, but also prove to be longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are so smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, new men’s and women’s styles are added to lululemon's We Made Too Much section every week.

One of lululemon's most beloved leggings is going for an amazing price you don't want to miss. The buttery-soft Align High-Rise Pant are cult-favorite lululemon leggings with over 17,000 rave reviews. As we refresh our workout wardrobe, these Align leggings in over 30 different colors are now just $49.

With Presidents Day shopping still in full force, lululemon's hottest items with limited-time prices include some of their best-selling leggings, tennis dresses, jackets, and more, that have come with seasonal changes. Athleisure pieces in the lululemon We Made Too Much section are not your typical clearance finds — the gear is both comfortable and durable to be worn all year and there is nothing clearance about them.

Women's We Made Too Much

Men's We Made Too Much

In addition to leggings, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles are included in the lululemon Presidents Day finds — and perfect for switching up your go-to gym styles. Whether you want more leggings or new sports bra tanks, shorts or joggers, you really don't want to miss out on these fast-selling items from lululemon.

Best lululemon Finds

Court Crush Dress lululemon Court Crush Dress This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, the pockets can hold a tennis ball and your phone. $138 $69 Shop Now

Wunder Puff Jacket lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket With a cinchable waist and hem, you can easily customize the shape of this wonderfully warn down puffer from lululemon. $298 $199 Shop Now

