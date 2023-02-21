Shopping

lululemon’s 'We Made Too Much' Section Has So Many Great Finds for Presidents Day You Can Still Get

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
lululemon's high-quality workout clothes are not just gym staples, but also prove to be longtime go-to's for everyday wear. From running to training and yoga, the sweat-wicking fabrics are so smooth and lightweight, but can be pricey. Luckily, new men’s and women’s styles are added to lululemon's We Made Too Much section every week. 

One of lululemon's most beloved leggings is going for an amazing price you don't want to miss. The buttery-soft Align High-Rise Pant are cult-favorite lululemon leggings with over 17,000 rave reviews. As we refresh our workout wardrobe, these Align leggings in over 30 different colors are now just $49. 

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"
lululemon
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"

The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high-rise leggings a fan-favorite. With 40 different colors to choose from, they are also perfect for anyone who loves comfy loungewear. 

$118$49
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets
lululemon
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" with Pockets

The lululemon Align pant feels weightless and buttery-soft, with added pockets for your essentials.

$128$99

With Presidents Day shopping still in full force, lululemon's hottest items with limited-time prices include some of their best-selling leggings, tennis dresses, jackets, and more, that have come with seasonal changes. Athleisure pieces in the lululemon We Made Too Much section are not your typical clearance finds — the gear is both comfortable and durable to be worn all year and there is nothing clearance about them.

Women's We Made Too Much

Men's We Made Too Much

In addition to leggings, a variety of activewear and loungewear styles are included in the lululemon Presidents Day finds — and perfect for switching up your go-to gym styles. Whether you want more leggings or new sports bra tanks, shorts or joggers, you really don't want to miss out on these fast-selling items from lululemon.

Best lululemon Finds

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
lululemon
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"

When you train hard, you sweat hard. The Wunder Train High-Rise Tights wick away moisture to help you stay dry.

$118$49
lululemon Align High-Rise Jogger
lululemon Align High-Rise Jogger
lululemon
lululemon Align High-Rise Jogger

These joggers are great for low-impact workouts like yoga, or whenever you want to feel really, really comfortable. 

$119$89
Blissfeel Running Shoe
Blissfeel Running Shoe
lululemon
Blissfeel Running Shoe

Save on these ultra-comfortable workout shoes that feel like they were made specifically for your foot. 

$148$79
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu
lululemon
Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu

Flared pants are back! Hop on this trend with these flattering Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant.

$118$59
Court Crush Dress
Court Crush Dress
lululemon
Court Crush Dress

This supportive tennis dress will have you ready for the court. Plus, the pockets can hold a tennis ball and your phone.

$138$69
Wunder Puff Jacket
Wunder Puff Jacket
lululemon
Wunder Puff Jacket

With a cinchable waist and hem, you can easily customize the shape of this wonderfully warn down puffer from lululemon.

$298$199
Down for It All Jacket
Down for It All Jacket
lululemon
Down for It All Jacket

Brave the chill in a down-filled running jacket as beautiful as it is warm.

$198$119
It's Rulu Run Long Sleeve Shirt
It's Rulu Run Long Sleeve Shirt
lululemon
It's Rulu Run Long Sleeve Shirt

The Rulu fabric will keep you warm and dry during a cold-weather run.

$98$69
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"
lululemon
Base Pace High-Rise Running Tight 25"

The Base Pace High-Rise Running Tights won't overheat you during your run, thanks to lululemon's Nulux Fabric.

$98$49
All Yours Cotton Long Sleeve Shirt
All Yours Cotton Long Sleeve Shirt
lululemon
All Yours Cotton Long Sleeve Shirt

We all need a relaxed fit long sleeve in our winter wardrobe. The cotton lululemon shirt will be a versatile and warm addition to your athleisure wear.

$68$49
Align Cropped Tank Top
Align Cropped Tank Top
lululemon
Align Cropped Tank Top

The Align cropped tank helps you do a downward dog without your top getting in the way or revealing too much.

$72$29

