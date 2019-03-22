Lupita Nyong'o Loves These $60 Sandals -- Here's How You Can Get a Pair!

Lupita Nyong'o is living for these cute and comfy sandals!

The Us star has been busy promoting her latest film and, per usual, doing it in style. During her press tour for Jordan Peele's new thriller, Nyong'o's rocked a handful of standout ensembles and eccentric looks. She's also worn these affordable red leather Nine West "Mana" ankle strap sandals -- that are only $60 -- out on multiple occasions.

Her first outing was on Tuesday, where she paired her Prabal Gurung multi-colored dress and yellow Brahmin bag with the Nine West heels. The bright shoe color was the perfect addition to the playful outfit she wore for her appearance on Good Morning America.

Jackson Lee/GC Images

The sandals then made a second appearance when Nyong'o was interviewed for Telemundo's Un Nuevo Dia in Miami, Florida, on Thursday. This time, the actress paired the red heel with a hot pink Schiaparelli dress that featured red lining and patterned detailing on the sleeves and collar.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The Mana ankle strap sandal comes in a slew of colors, perfect for any occasion. Shop the actress' exact heel, which is currently on sale, to add a touch of glam to any outfit.

GET THE LOOK:

Nine West

Nine West Mana Ankle Strap Sandals in Fiery Red Leather: $59.99

ET caught up with Nyong'o at the Us premiere in New York City earlier this week, where she revealed what has inspired her recent edgy looks.

Hear what she said in the video below.

