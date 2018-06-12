Lupita Nyong'o Wears Jewels on Her Eyes and It's the Coolest Beauty Look Ever

Lupita Nyong'o illuminated the red carpet in a stunning yellow Carolina Herrera dress at the 22nd Annual Accessories Council ACE Awards on Monday night, but it wasn't just the gown that drew everyone's attention.

Look closely and you'll see the Black Panther star is sporting very colorful makeup on her eyes. They're defined with dark liner on the lash line, brightened with tangerine orange shadow on the lids and accentuated with a pop of green-and-blue Swarovski cabochon gemstones on the inner and outer corners. The eyes were the obvious stars of the show, but we can't ignore the actress' glowing complexion, glossy lips and punchy blue Deborah Lippman nails. Lupita's sunny look is a departure from her last one at the CFDA Awards, where she rocked a vampy Atelier Versace mini with winged eyes and an opulent gilded lip.

The Lancome ambassador's makeup artist, Nick Barose, revealed his inspiration behind the playful, vibrant look was Pride Week and FX's new show, Pose, and on '80s ball culture in New York. Plus, it paired perfectly with the rest of Lupita's ensemble of the cheery bird-adorned gown, matching shoulder duster earrings and the sparkly kitschy pink pineapple clutch from Judith Leiber.

Witness her must-see glam below.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Accessories Council

Watch the actress have fun on the set of Black Panther in the video below.

