'MacGyver' Canceled After Five Seasons at CBS

MacGyver is coming to an end after five seasons at CBS. ET has confirmed that the procedural reboot, which stars Lucas Till, Levy Tran, Henry Ian Cusick, Tristin Mays and more, will conclude with its series finale on April 30th.

The drama, a reimagining of the classic '80s series, premiered on Sept. 23, 2016 and has been a part of CBS' Friday night lineup ever since. Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, said she was grateful to the writers, cast and crew for their work on the show.

"All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers and the entire crew,” Kahl said. “The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves."

Monica Macer, the show's executive producer teased the "spectacular" final episodes the show has in store in the coming weeks and praised MacGyver's loyal fans for their devotion.

"Since coming on board to MacGyver last year, I have been amazed by the devotion and enthusiasm of this remarkable cast and crew, as well as the loyal fans," Macer said. "My gratitude goes out to Lucas, Tristin, Justin, Meredith, Levy and Ian, who put everything they have into our show, specifically for the fans. We can’t wait for them to see our spectacular final episodes and the adventures that still await for Mac and the team at the Phoenix."

MacGyver airs Fridays at 8:00 p.m. PT/ET on CBS.

Watch the video below to see the opening scene from the show's season 5 premiere.

