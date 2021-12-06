Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Chain Their Nails Together at Event
Machine Gun Kelly Planning to Propose to Megan Fox, Source Says
Tom Holland and Zendaya Show PDA at First Event Since Confirming…
Halle Bailey Gushes Over Sister Chloe's Solo Success (Exclusive)
Saweetie Teases MTV EMAs Hosting Gig and Upcoming ‘SNL’ Performa…
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Red Carpet Return
Tom Holland Says He and Zendaya ‘Love Each Other Very Much’
Coi Leray Calls Megan Thee Stallion the ‘GOAT' After She Beat He…
Royal Insider Claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Involve…
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Fatal Astroworld Festival (Exclusi…
Royal Biographer Claims Prince Charles Is Royal Who Questioned C…
‘The View’ Casts Argues With Former Host Jedediah Bila Over COVI…
‘SNL’: Pete Davidson Mocks Aaron Rodgers' Vaccine Controversy Wi…
Adele Gets Emotional as Son Angelo Watches Her Perform Live for …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
Adele ‘Not Fazed’ by Conversation Around Her 100 Lb. Weight Loss
‘Tiger King 2’ Explores What Really Happened to Carole Baskin’s …
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces During Speech at F…
Jessica Alba on the Importance of Breaking Stigma Around Mental …
'Marvel's Hit-Monkey' Star Ally Maki Dishes on Hulu's Animated S…
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are attached at the hip these days ...or rather, the nails! The bold couple showed off a very unique accessory over the weekend at the launch of the 31-year-old musician's UN/DN LAQR nail polish collection.
The pair attended the event in matching all-black looks with Fox in a black blazer mini-dress, and Kelly in a shiny black suit. The 35-year-old actress wore a body chain across her chest, while her boyfriend rocked a silver chin pendant. But naturally, it was their nails that caught everyone's eye.
The two sported matching pink pinkie nails that included a thin silver chain connecting them. They posed together with the chic link and they also unclasped it so Kelly could mingle at the event without Fox having to always be by his side.
Fox posted several photos of their glam looks on Instagram, writing, "Hot topic couture."
Other stars in attendance at the event included Avril Lavigne, Lil Huddy, and Charli D'Amelio.
Kelly and Fox have been spending lots of time together. Last month, a source told ET that the "Bloody Valentine" singer is preparing to propose to the Jennifer's Body star.
"They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other," the source said. "They are ready to take this next step in their relationship."
RELATED CONTENT:
Machine Gun Kelly Recalls Stabbing Himself to Impress Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly Is Planning to Propose to Megan Fox, Source Says
Megan Fox and MGK Share Details of Their Romantic First Date