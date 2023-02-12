Machine Gun Kelly sure felt the buzz of excitement -- and actual electricity -- at a Super Bowl party on Friday night. Now the rocker is recalling the shocking experience.

Kelly spoke with ET on Saturday, at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Talking Stick Resort in Arizona -- where he performed once more -- and reflected on getting electrocuted on stage the night before.

"Yeah I kept stepping on a certain part of the stage every time the sparklers or the smoke would go off, and kept feeling my whole body like jolt," Kelly explained.

The GRAMMY-nominated singer took the stage Friday night at the Coors Light Bird's Nest Festival in Scottsdale, Arizona, as part of a pre-game Super Bowl Party event. Suddenly, mid-set, Kelly's hair stood on end as he was electrocuted.

"Then I got off stage and everyone was like, 'Dude, your hair was going crazy!' And I was like, 'What? What happened?'" he recalled. "I looked at the pictures and I was like, 'Oh, yes, this is when I got electrocuted.'"

Kelly shared a video of the moment to his Instagram story, and overlayed the video with the text, "Yoo I got electrocuted and my hair stood up," along with mind-blowing, laughing and lightning bolt emojis.

According to a video, obtained by TMZ, Kelly's seen performing when his hair goes from flat on his head to suddenly reaching for the sky. He stopped for a second to address the crowd, though it was hard to hear exactly what he's telling them.

The outlet reported that Kelly, who was not treated by EMTs, performed for two hours.

The performance came two days before Super Bowl LVII kicks off Sunday at State Farm Arena. Kelly and his ladylove, Megan Fox, are in attendance at the big game, despite rumors of a rift in their romance.

A source told ET on Sunday that the pair have been out at parties together "every night" during the weekend ahead of the Super Bowl.

"Megan and MGK have been together all of Super Bowl weekend. They’ve been out at parties together every night, including last night and seemed fine," the source says. "Last night MGK also performed at a party, but he seemed a bit off. His energy was low, and the performance wasn't great."

