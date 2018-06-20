Mackenzie Davis Bums a Ride From Alia Shawkat in 'Izzy Gets the F**k Across Town' Clip (Exclusive)

"I need to get somewhere now. Can you help me get there?"

Such is Izzy's dilemma in the aptly titled comedy, Izzy Gets the F**k Across Town. Played by Blade Runner 2049's Mackenzie Davis, the eponymous "shameless hot mess" is on a desperate (and hungover) mission to crash her ex-boyfriend's engagement party in writer-director Christian Papierniak's feature debut, in theaters on Friday.

In this exclusive clip, after hitting up a former TaskRabbit customer, Walt (Haley Joel Osment), for cash, Izzy ultimately convinces an equally disheveled Agatha Benson (Alia Shawkat, dressed in a Pepto-Bismol pink matching dress set) to drive her across town, at which point Walt interjects, "No, no! I was going to make us poached eggs and cinnamon toast."

"Wow, that does sound dope. That does. I really want to, but I really can't," Agatha demurs, letting out a belch and turning to Izzy. "Let's go, girlfriend."

"Riot grrrl rocker and shameless hot mess Izzy wakes up hungover AF to find out that her ex-boyfriend is celebrating his engagement to her ex-best friend tonight at a bougie party across town. Enraged and desperate, Izzy embarks on a frenetic quest across Los Angeles to break up the party in order to fulfill what she believes to be her destiny... before it’s too late."

