Macy Gray still is not done responding to critics who accused her of being transphobic on a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored.

"All of you coming on my page, threatening me and calling me names - just becuz i said something you don't agree with," the singer wrote on Twitter. "Be whatever you wana be, and fk off."

The post is not Gray's first response to the controversy, which first surfaced on Monday. Gray, 54, was speaking with Piers Morgan when they came upon the topic of transgender people and activists.

"I will say this, and everyone's gonna hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your parts, doesn't make you a woman. Sorry," Gray shared. When asked if she really believes that, Gray stated, "I know that for a fact."

In response to Morgan claiming that many celebs are "too terrified" to share their true opinions because of the fear of getting canceled, Gray said she agreed, before sharing what she feels are the physical characteristics of what makes a woman a woman: "I'd say a human being with boobs. You have to start there. And a vagina!"

"Like if you want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will, ‘cause that’s what you want, but that doesn’t make you a woman just ‘cause I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got a surgery,” Gray told Morgan.

Gray also defended Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has been slammed in the past for remarks considered to be anti-trans, telling Morgan, "I don’t think you should be called transphobic just because you don’t agree with, you know … there's a lot of judgment and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is."

In response to her remarks on Morgan's show, Rowling voiced her support for Gray, tweeting, "Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGraysLife's entire back catalogue."

Gray first responded on Tuesday, via a statement released to ET. "I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ+ and transgender community and have been a supporter since day one," the statement read. "My statement on Piers Morgan was grossly misunderstood. I don't hate anyone. I respect everyone's right to feel comfortable in their bodies and live their own truth."

This is the latest controversy courted by Morgan, whose show comes on the heels of his contentious departure from Good Morning Britain due to remarks he made about Meghan Markle.

