'Mad Men' Creator's New Amazon Series, 'The Romanoffs,' Reveals Full A-List Cast

Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner's long-awaited new series, The Romanoffs, is coming sooner than you think.

Originally announced in 2016, the full cast list for the eight-episode anthology was unveiled Saturday at Amazon's summer Television Critics Association press tour -- and it's quite the impressive ensemble. The dramatic first trailer also revealed a fall premiere date.

Aaron Eckhart, Adele Anderson, Amanda Peet, Andrew Rannells, Annet Mahendru, Ben Miles, Christina Hendricks, Corey Stoll, Diane Lane, Emily Rudd, Clea DuVall, Griffin Dunne, Hera Hilmar, Hugh Skinner, Ines Melab, Isabelle Huppert, Jack Huston, Janet Montgomery, Jay R. Ferguson, J.J. Feild, John Slattery, Juan Pablo Castaneda, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Bishe, Louise Bourgoin, Marthe Keller, Mike Doyle, Noah Wyle, Ron Livingston, Paul Reiser and Radha Mitchell all star in the global tale.

The Romanoffs is a contemporary series set around the globe, centering on separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family.

The project marks Weiner's first television project following the seven-season run of his critically acclaimed AMC period drama, Mad Men, which wrapped in 2015.

Watch the trailer below.

The Romanoffs debuts Oct. 12 on Amazon Prime.

