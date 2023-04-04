Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font Expecting First Baby With Husband Jonah Font
Congratulations are in order for Maddie Marlow Font, who announced she and her husband, Jonah Font, are expecting their first baby.
ET can confirm that Maddie -- of the country duo Maddie & Tae -- and Jonah are expecting a baby boy. People was first to report the pregnancy news, which included announcement photos of the couple out in the woods holding a sign that read, "Baby Font Due September 2023."
In an Instagram post, Maddie, 27, captioned her post, "Baby BOY Font coming this September! 💙Jonah & I are over the moon and feel so blessed we get to be this little man’s parents 🥹 thank you @tristancusick for capturing this special moment 🤍."
In the photos, Maddie is cradling her baby bump. In one of the photos, Jonah has his hand over the top half of her baby bump as Maddie flashes a glowing smile. According to People, the happy couple found out about her pregnancy in January. She told the outlet that she surprised Jonah, 28, with "a little card and the positive tests once he came home from work."
Maddie and Jonah tied the knot in November 2019, at The Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee. The two got engaged after seven years of dating, during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in June of 2018. Maddie met Jonah when she was a sophomore in high school in Texas.
Maddie & Tae sat down for ET's Artist x Artist interview series back in October 2018, where they got emotional thinking about each other’s upcoming weddings and all the other life milestones, like buying a house and having children.
"I love that we get to do it together, though," Tae said of the pair settling down -- which includes their engagements, wedding counseling, buying houses and more -- at the same time. "I would go crazy."
"It's nice to have someone that's kind of going through [the same thing]," Maddie agreed. "Obviously, it's always going to be different, because we're different people, but--"
"It's worked out really well," Tae finished, later sweetly telling her bandmate, "You're my safe place."
Maddie and Tae have been following in each other's footsteps for years now. This time around, it's Maddie who is pregnant, just over a year after Tae gave birth to a baby girl, Leighton Grace. Tae gave ET's Cassie DiLaura an exclusive tour of baby Leighton's nursery room and it was during that interview when Tae revealed Maddie hogged Leighton for a whopping eight hours straight!
"It's so cool because, eventually when my husband I have kids, our kids are gonna grow up like siblings, almost, because we're almost siblings," Maddie told ET. "And they're always going to have another family. And that's such a gift."
