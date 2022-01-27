Maddie Ziegler has a lot to celebrate. ET's Deidre Behar spoke with the 19-year-old Fallout actress, and Ziegler gushed over her boyfriend, her success since Dance Moms, her new movie role, and the future of her career.

In her personal life, Ziegler told ET that her relationship with Eddie Benjamin is "the best-case scenario."

"I feel very excited every day that I get to date him," Ziegler said. "We have such a good time together and we were best friends for a really long time before we dated. It's like I'm just hanging out with my best friend every day. It's really fun. It's honestly the best. I love it."

In addition to their relationship being fun, Ziegler loves that she and Benjamin can relate through their work.

"I always was like, 'Oh, I'll never date someone that's in the industry,' just because it's intense, but we inspire each other," she said. "He definitely inspires me every day, and he says that about me, which I'm like, 'Hopefully.'"

"We feed off of each other so much. I think it's so cool that we push each other every day," Ziegler added. "... It's cool that we can give each other advice. He's just been so supportive. I'm just his biggest fan. I can't wait for people to hear his music because it's just absolutely insane."

When she's not hanging out with her beau, Ziegler said that she "loves watching videos on TikTok because honestly, it's the one social media platform that is positive for me." While scrolling through the app, Ziegler has been delighted to see the Boss Ladies Challenge taking over, based off a dance she and others performed on Dance Moms.

"I've seen it everywhere. It's hilarious," Ziegler said. "I love that that's coming back up again because that was such a fun dance... It's really cool. It's like a full-circle moment."

"To see girls being like, 'If you didn't know this dance when you were younger, then where were you?' I'm like, 'I didn't know that many people even learned the Boss Ladies dance,'" she added. "Honestly, it's the cutest thing ever. It warms my heart. It's really cool."

Ziegler noted that she's "so grateful" for getting her start on Dance Moms "because it got me to where I am today" and has "helped me with so many opportunities."

One such opportunity is Ziegler's new movie, The Fallout, which she stars in alongside Jenna Ortega. The drama follows high school students navigating emotional trauma after a school shooting.

"I've always been really drawn to heavy roles just because they have so much depth to them and especially something like this," Ziegler told ET. "This sort of topic is so important and needs to be talked about. Even though it's an uncomfortable thing and it's really intense and extremely unfortunate, it's very much what our world is these days."

Though Ziegler was drawn to the role, she found herself leaning on director Megan Park a time or two during filming.

"There was a lot of scenes where I was a little nervous going into just because also I am newer to acting and I was just doubting myself, 'Am I capable of bringing this story to life?'" Ziegler recalled. "Megan made it the most easy, safe environment to walk into every day. She's just a genius, and she's also an actress herself. It's so easy working with a director who knows our position. She made it just so amazing every single day and really let us take risks and not feel scared. I just appreciate her so much. She's literally changed my life in so many ways, so I really love her."

Those who have seen the film, including Benjamin and Ziegler's other family and friends, have been impressed with the teen's performance.

"My mom cries with everything I do and so does my sister. My sister was very emotional watching it and so was my boyfriend. I watched it with him and he cried watching it," Ziegler said. "... I am so grateful that they responded well to the movie just because their approval means a lot to me... I just absolutely loved this movie so much. I was proud to share it with my family for sure."

Ziegler hopes to do a lot more acting in the future, telling ET that she plans to "fully dive into" the craft.

"I love it so, so, so much," she said. "Getting to become these different characters has been just so inspiring for me. I cannot wait to continue doing it."

And Ziegler is dreaming big: Oscars big! "It would be insane to even be nominated for an award in terms of maybe the Oscars," she gushed. "I'm just going to put into the universe. I'm going to manifest it. I know that one day it could probably happen if I work hard enough. Even if it doesn't, I'm just so grateful."

At the top of the entertainer’s bucket list? The opportunity to act alongside her favorite powerhouse talents, including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Lawrence.

The Fallout is now streaming on HBO Max.

