Maddie Ziegler Says She's 'Basically' Sia's Daughter

Sia is a very important figure in Maddie Ziegler's life!

The 16-year-old former Dance Moms star stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday and gushed about her mentor, Sia. The pair met more than five years ago and have since become as close as mother and daughter, so much so that Ziegler sported Sia's white, lace bridal shower dress during her late-night appearance.

"I'm basically, like, her daughter and so she's always wanted to dress up her daughter and just, like, put her in different cool clothes and this fit like a glove," Ziegler mused. "And she's like, 'This is epic!' And she literally, I've never seen her turn into a stage mom like that before... she was, like, taking photos. She was, like, sliding on her knees and I was like, 'What's going on?' She was a fan of the show, so she lived her Dance Moms moment."

Ziegler went on to call the 43-year-old singer "the best person in my life."

"She's, I think, my godmom now. Yeah, I think so," Ziegler, who was on the show promoting her latest book, The Callback, said. "So if anything were to happen she'd take me, which is really cool. The day we met we clicked and we knew that it was a special connection. She's the greatest person and she's just nice to everyone. She's taught me so many life lessons and I'll never forget that."

That "special connection" was formed after Sia, a fan of Dance Moms, tweeted the young dancer to have her appear in her "Chandelier" music video in 2014. Despite not knowing who Sia was at that point, Ziegler agreed, something that "changed my life forever."

"I didn't expect the outcome," Ziegler said of the music video that quickly went viral. "People didn't recognize me at first, but what was the coolest experience for me was... people started recognizing me and being like, 'Oh you're in 'Chandelier.'' And I was like, that's the coolest feeling because people got so confused."

With all the personal and professional advice Sia has given Ziegler, the dancer has nothing but praise for her mentor.

"If you didn't know she was a pop star you'd never think. She's the most down to earth person," Ziegler said. "It's so funny because when we go to restaurants no one will know who she is and then she'll be like, 'Hi, I'm Sia.' And everyone's like, 'Wait, what?' You would never know!"

"We went to a movie theater one time and a girl came up and said, 'Maddie, do you mind if your mom takes the photo?' And it was her! And she's like, 'Yeah, sure I'll take it!'" she continued. "It's just funny because I will get recognized, but she's on a different level and people just think she's, like, my mom, which is hilarious. If only you knew!"

Ziegler's gushing over the "Elastic Heart" singer comes a few months after Sia gifted Zeigler a white Audi for her 16th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my most special noonoo @maddieziegler ❤️," Sia captioned a post showing off the gift at the time. In her own post, Maddie marveled, "Sweet sixteen <3 can’t believe this car is actually mine!!"

Watch the video below for more on Ziegler:

RELATED CONTENT: