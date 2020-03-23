Madonna's recent Instagram post didn't go over so well with fans. The 61-year-old pop star shared a video over the weekend of herself naked in a bathtub, talking about the coronavirus outbreak as an ominous piano played in the background.

"That's the thing about COVID-19, it doesn't care about how rich you are or how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell," she began. "It's the great equalizer."

She went on to note, "What's terrible about it is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is it's made us all equal in many ways and what's wonderful about it is it's made us all equal in many ways. Like I used to say at the end of human nature every night, we're all in the same boat. If the ship goes down, we're all going down together."

Madonna received a bit of backlash for her message in the comments section, with her Instagram followers noting that her lifestyle was very different to others in the world.

"Sorry my queen, love u so much, but we're not equal. We can die from the same diseases, but the poor will suffer the most. Do not romanticize nothing of this tragedy," one fan wrote.

Another added, "Bull s**t. I still got to go to work while you are taking a bubble bath with flowers bath bombs and all kinds of treats 😒."

Other fans seemed to struggle with Madonna's message, with one noting, "If the ship is going down, do you really think we’re going down together while you’re in your bathtub having people working for you to be there? I love you, my queen. But things outside your mansion are very different from what you think. Stay safe and a be a little more empathetic to the less privileged ones. 😘❤️"

