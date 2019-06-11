Madonna Reveals NSFW Artwork for Upcoming New Album 'Madame X'

Madonna has unveiled raunchy new artwork for her upcoming album, Madame X.

The 60-year-old music icon shared the intimate photo on her Instagram account on Tuesday. It shows a woman’s breasts, with a rose going through one nipple and “Madame X” written across the middle.

“Portrait of A Lady...............Madame ❌. Album drops June 14th 🚀🚀🚀🚀#madamex,” she captioned the post.

The explicit image divided social media users, with one commenting that they had reported the singer, presumably for violating Instagram’s terms.

“You don't need to Use Skin/sex to sell Your Music,” another person wrote.

Others defended the musician, with one fan responding, “That’s such an incredible artistic album cover!! ❤️❤️.”

Another post, featuring the same caption, showed the singer kneeling on the ground in a colorful outfit and fishnets.

Madame X, which will be released on Friday, sees the musician teaming up with younger singers including Swae Lee and Colombian artist Maluma.

She dropped a sexy video with Maluma in April for their collaboration, "Medellin."

