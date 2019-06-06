Madonna Says She Feels 'Raped' After 'New York Times' Profile

Madonna is slamming her recent New York Times profile.

The lengthy article -- titled "Madonna at Sixty" -- was published on Wednesday, and on Thursday morning, the singer took to Instagram to criticize the piece. Madonna shared an outtake from the accompanying photoshoot for the piece as well as behind-the-scenes photos, and said she was upset that the writer continuously focused on her age.

"To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement," she wrote. "It seems. You cant fix society And its endless need to diminish, Disparage or degrade that which they know is good. Especially strong independent women. The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN! Women have a really hard time being the champions of other women even if. they are posing as intellectual feminists."

"Im sorry i spent 5 minutes with her," she added. "It makes me feel raped. And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19. Further proof that the N.Y.T. Is one of the founding fathers of the Patriarchy. And I say -- DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY woven deep into the fabric of Society. I will never stop fighting to eradicate it."

ET reached out to The New York Times, which declined comment.

Interestingly enough, Madonna also says she felt "raped" in the article, when she talked about songs from her Rebel Heart album leaking early in 2015.

“There are no words to describe how devastated I was,” she says. “It took me a while to recover, and put such a bad taste in my mouth I wasn’t really interested in making music. I felt raped."

The profile piece -- which opens describing her rehearsal for her 2019 Billboard Music Awards performance and notes that the singer's stand-in is "younger and looked Asian" -- in part focuses on how the singer is currently adapting to the pop music world, whose audience is skewing younger and younger due to the popularity of streaming. The article does stress her legend status, and Madonna herself is asked about being "creative, provocative and sexual over 60."

"It's almost like a crime,” Madonna says.

"You can't win," she later says about the struggle middle-aged women face when it comes to social media. "An a** shot will get you more followers, but it will also get you more detractors and criticism. You're in that funny place."

The writer also notes of Madonna's career, "It was depressing that the younger generation didn’t seem to have an understanding of the way Madonna had used her iron will to forge a particular type of highly autobiographical, uber-empowered, hypersexualized female pop star who became the dominant model of femininity across the nation. Without Madonna, we don’t have Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and maybe even Janelle Monae."

ET spoke with Madonna at the GLAAD Media Awards last month, where she talked about being the first woman to receive the Advocate for Change Award. Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Madonna Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Crossing 'Lines and Boundaries' With Her

Madonna Opens Up on Emotional GLAAD Awards Speech: 'We Are Here to Help One Another' (Exclusive)

Madonna and Maluma Are a Smoldering Twosome in Seductive 'Medellín' Music Video

Related Gallery