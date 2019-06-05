Madonna is sharing her own experience with Harvey Weinstein.

In aNew York Times Magazine profile published on Wednesday, the "Medellín" singer admits her experience with Weinstein in the early '90s and the culture at the time made her surprised by the Time's Up movement. The Weinstein-owned Miramax distributed Madonna's 1991 documentary, Truth or Dare.

"Harvey crossed lines and boundaries and was incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward with me when we were working together; he was married at the time, and I certainly wasn't interested," she claims. "I was aware that he did the same with a lot of other women that I knew in the business. And we were all, 'Harvey gets to do that because he's got so much power and he's so successful and his movies do so well and everybody wants to work with him, so you have to put up with it.' So that was it."

"So when it happened, I was really like, 'Finally,'" she says of the 2017 New York Times expose on Weinstein, which alleged he committed decades of abuse. (Weinstein has denied all wrongdoing.) "I wasn't cheering from the rafters because I'm never going to cheer for someone's demise. I don't think that's good karma anyway. But it was good that somebody who had been abusing his power for so many years was called out and held accountable," Madonna continues.



Madonna also opened up about her interactions with now-President Donald Trump, who has also been accused of sexual misconduct, but has denied all allegations. In her interview with the New York Times, the 60-year-old singer denied asking Trump on a date, as Trump's supposed publicist alleged 1991.

"I did a Versace campaign with Steven Meisel at his house in Palm Beach," she says of Trump, claiming he kept calling to talk to her. "He kept going: 'Hey, is everything OK? Finding yourself comfortable? Are the beds comfortable? Is everything good? Are you happy?'"

Madonna said Trump had a weak character -- but that she wasn't surprised given his alpha male status. "They're overcompensating for how insecure they feel -- a man who is secure with himself, a human who is secure with themselves, doesn’t have to go around bullying people all the time," she expresses.

