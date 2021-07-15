Madonna's highly-anticipated new concert documentary officially has a release date. Madame X will exclusively debut on Paramount+ Oct. 8.

Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, the film captures the pop icon’s rare concert performance there and will "take viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna’s fearless persona, Madame X, a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, and bringing light to dark places," the documentary's log line reads.

Madonna called the experience of bringing her music and the culture of Lisbon to a global audience, "profoundly meaningful."

"Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me. The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity," the pop star said of the film.

Ricardo Gomes

The documentary aims to celebrate the seven-time Grammy-winner’s fourteenth studio album of the same name and will include new music alongside previous hits and fan favorites. Madame X will feature 48 on-stage performers including Madonna’s children, musicians and the all-female Orquestra Batukadeiras, whose style of music was created by women originating from island of Cape Verde.

From MTV Entertainment Studios, Madame X is directed by Ricardo Gomes and SKNX.

Madame X will premiere on Paramount+ beginning Friday, October 8th.

RELATED CONTENT

Madonna Is Directing and Co-Writing Her Own Biopic

Madonna's Kids Help Celebrate Her 61st Birthday During 'Madame X' Tour Rehearsals

Madonna Announces New Album 'Madame X' -- Watch the Teaser!

Madonna Flashback: Releasing Her Controversial Book 'Sex' | rETro This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery