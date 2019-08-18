Madonna cut loose with family on her 61st birthday!

The songstress, who is currently rehearsing for her Madame X tour, marked the special occasion on Friday with her loved ones, some tasty treats, dancing and much more. She took to Instagram on her birthday to post key moments from the festivities, including her backup dancers, family and crew presenting her with a table loaded up with pastries spelling out "Happy birthday Madonna."

Madonna also posted a video of her daughter, Mercy James, and son, David Banda, both 13, delivering an impressive "birthday dance" for the camera at the facility where rehearsals are taking place.

But the fun didn't end there. At the birthday bash, Mercy hopped on a piano and played Elton John's classic track "Your Song," while her brother, David, lead the attendees in singing. Madonna, sporting an eye patch and military garb, beamed nearby.

Fans also got a peek at the huge dance party that later ensued with the birthday girl fittingly at the center of all the pageantry. Madonna's twin daughters Estere and Stelle, 6, were also on hand for all the fun.

ET spoke with Madonna in May at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards in New York City where she discussed the many talks she has had with her children about finding purpose in life and the responsibility to help others.

"Well, we have many discussions about what they want to be when they grow up, why they're here, why they were born, why we chose each other -- like why did their souls choose me, why did my soul choose them?" she said. "And we have a lot of discussions about responsibility. Everybody's here for a purpose, not just to become famous or to get lots of money or to whatever…to have things -- that we are here to help one another and to affect change and to make the world a better place. So that's a message I hope has been ground into their brains."

Besides David, Mercy, Estere and Stelle, the songstress is mother to son Rocco, 19, and daughter Lourdes, 22.

See more on Madonna below.

GET MORE MUSIC NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Madonna Reveals NSFW Artwork for Upcoming New Album 'Madame X'

Madonna Says She Feels 'Raped' After 'New York Times' Profile

Madonna Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Crossing 'Lines and Boundaries' With Her

Related Gallery