David Banda rocked a floral purple suit -- complete with ruffled sleeves! -- at Prince's iconic Paisley Park studio. All that was missing was a little red Corvette.

Madonna's 18-year-old son had a pinch-me moment when he recently paid a visit to Prince's iconic Paisley Park studio. David posted a carousal post showing him sitting in front of the recording studio's control room. He looked contemplative while sitting in front of the control room where the late Prince recorded a number of his iconic albums.

In the second photo, David's carries a white electric guitar while he walks onstage. At one point, David gets down on his knees and raises his guitar in true rock star fashion. In his caption, David wrote, "One of the best experiences on this tour. Having the chance to sit in Prince's studio and play on his stage. A true dream come true."

Madonna, who shares David with ex husband Guy Ritchie, recently paid tribute to her son with a sweet post in September.

"Happy 18th Birthday David Banda! Tribal Name -Senzangakona- Descendant of the Ngoni And Zulu Tribes!" Madonna captioned her post. "It is impossible to believe that almost 18 years have gone by since We met you in Mchinji at Home of Hope Orphanage! Your name means “Speak the truth”! I couldn’t think of a better name for an artist! You are growing into a truly remarkable human being! We are all so proud or you!"

In January, Madonna also paid tribute to her daughter, Mercy James, who turned 18. Madge is also the mother of Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, and twins Stella and Estere, 11. Madonna recently thanked her children while onstage at her sold-out Celebration World Tour show in March in Los Angeles as she reflected on waking up from her medically induced coma after she was hospitalized in June 2023.

"My children are the ones that really helped me pull through, because they worked so hard and... I didn't want to let them down," she said. "So I just set a date and that date became a reality. And I didn't wanna disappoint my fans. I never do."

Madonna also paid tribute to Dr. David Agus, who helped guide her through the crisis.

"He's put up with so many entertaining phone calls from me. When I was sick this summer and I literally couldn't walk from my bed to the toilet, I would call him every other day and ask him why I didn't have any energy," she said. "When was my energy gonna come back? When was I gonna feel myself again? When could I go back on tour again? When, when, when, when, when, when, when? And all he would say was, 'Go outside in the sun.'"

