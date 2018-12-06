Callie and Mariana Adams-Foster are starting a new chapter.

If you're a fan of The Fosters like we are, then you're going to adore its sexier, more mature spin-off, Good Trouble, which kicks off five years after the events of the mothership's series finale. While we still have one more month until the Freeform series -- led by leading ladies Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez -- hits the small screen, ET can exclusively premiere the brand new teaser and it will give you major Fosters feels!

In the minute-long promo, Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Ramirez) break the fourth wall and stare straight into the camera as they're presented with the age-old question and running theme of the show: "What is good trouble?" From there, you get a very good sense of who they are as people (if you aren't already familiar with The Fosters, which shame on you!) and the strangers they'll be living with in the communal building, The Coterie, in Downtown Los Angeles.

"Sounds like fun. Stir things up a bit," Mariana tells the camera with a smirk, while Callie struggles to give her answer. Sounds about right!

Then there's newbies Malika (Zuri Adele), a former foster kid who is all about invoking progress ("Trouble makes change. And we are seriously in need of some change right now"); Coterie manager Alice (Sherry Cola), who is a little quirky ("I love me some trouble. Sign me up... Don't sign me up"); Gael (Tommy Martinez), a hunky socially conscious graphic designer ("It's about taking your passion, whatever it is you believe in, to its fullest"); Davia (Emma Hunton), an outspoken teacher (It's being the biggest girl in the room with the loudest mouth and using it"); and Dennis (Josh Pence), an aspiring musician and oldest Coterie tenant ("Never letting that dream die").

So what's Callie's final answer? By the end of the slick teaser, she sums it all up. "My motto is: never give up, never give in... except when it comes to love," she says to camera, before it cuts away and you realize they're all seated around a dinner table -- much like those iconic family meal scenes on The Fosters. Some things never change!

While Good Trouble is all about Callie and Mariana's attempts at starting their adult lives on their own in Los Angeles, our favorite Fosters family members will all be dropping by over the course of the 13-episode season. Teri Polo, Sherri Saum, David Lambert, Noah Centineo, Hayden Byerly and Beau Mirchoff will all be appearing.

Good Trouble premieres Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Rise of the Latinx TV Star in 2018: 13 Shows That Helped Make It Happen

EXCLUSIVE: 'The Fosters' Season 4 Finale: Mariana Has No Remorse for the Secrets She Spilled!

EXCLUSIVE: Callie Is Thrown for a Loop When a Stranger Drops a Bombshell on 'The Fosters' Summer Finale