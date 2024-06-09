Maika Monroe is making her love with Dalton Gomez known.

On Sunday, the Watcher star, 31, went Instagram official with Ariana Grande’s ex-husband by sharing a photo dump, in which she cuddles up to the 28-year-old real estate broker.

The carousel of pictures begins with one photo of Monroe and Gomez kissing as she stands on her tiptoes and he wraps his arm around her. After several food pics and photos from a vacation, the roundup ends with a picture of the It Follows actress and Gomez, both dressed in all black, cozy and nestled up next to each other on the back of a boat.

The photos come eight months after TMZ first shared pictures of the couple smooching on a dinner date in Los Angeles back in October. It's currently unclear when the couple met or when their relationship officially began.

The confirmation also follows statements made by Stranger Things star Joe Keery -- whom Monroe dated for nearly five years -- in an interview with Variety, sharing that their relationship ended between filming Fargo season 5 in Canada and Finally Dawn in Italy.

"I had also gone through a big breakup, right as I was leaving Rome, so I was really isolated and focused on my work," Keery, 32, shared. "My social life pretty much revolved around the show; my work life revolved around the show. We weren't really leaving due to COVID-19."

For his part, Gomez is coming out of a marriage with the "7 Rings" singer, 30. The two tied the knot in May 2021. In July 2023, ET confirmed that the couple had split after two years of marriage and just over three years together.

"Ariana and Dalton’s friends have always been concerned by their whirlwind romance and felt their relationship would ultimately be short-lived. Their relationship has been rocky at different points, and they've had trouble making time for each other with scheduling issues," a source told ET at the time.

Gomez and Grande finalized their divorce in March and the actress -- who is currently dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater -- paid her ex $1,250,000 and agreed to turn over half the proceeds of their shared home in Los Angeles.

