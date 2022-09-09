One of the best things about fall is the return of our favorite TV shows, and Making the Cut is finally back for season three! Hosted by style savants Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, the reality competition show Making the Cut offers 10 emerging fashion designers the chance to transform their small businesses into globally recognized brands.

Each week, the designers are assigned a different theme of clothing to design, from evening wear to activewear. Designers are eliminated each episode, and the last one to "make the cut" will win the grand prize of $1 million to build their fashion business and mentorship with Amazon Fashion.

For every assignment, the designers must not only create a high-fashion runway version of their design, but also an accessible interpretation that can be worn in real life. The winning outfit of each episode will be available to shop exclusively in Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store. Every week, we'll be updating this story with new winning looks to shop, so be sure to check back in after each episode airs on Fridays.

Watch 'Making the Cut'

Episode 8

After a long road, the remaining three designers have made it to the finale. Yannick Zamboni, Rafael Chaouiche, and Georgia Hardinge have been tasked with creating a 10-piece collection. As a culmination of their design journey, the designers will display their looks in a final fashion show on a rooftop in the heart of Los Angeles' Fashion District.

And the winner is...Yannick Zamboni! Once again, the Swiss designer has blown the judges away with his avant-garde androgynous designs, pushing the boundaries of stereotypical men's and womenswear while still being wearable. Zamboni will now have a million dollars to invest in his brand, and he wishes to use that money to strive toward creating truly sustainable fashion. Shop his winning collection, Maison Blanche, below—only at Amazon.

Shop Maison Blanche

Episode 7

This week, the semifinals are underway, and contestants are challenged to create their own concept store. Each designer must design a minimum of four accessible new looks to display in their store, plus an immersive experience that draws their customer in. The designers have four weeks to create a concept store representative of their brand.

Yannick Zamboni's ability to step out of his all-white aesthetic while staying true to his brand made him the winner of the concept store challenge. Klum praised Zamboni for his futuristic style sense and willingness to expand his repertoire, but it was Scott that crowned Zamboni with his second win. You can shop his winning looks at Amazon.

Episode 6

After a disastrous last week, the five remaining designers have a chance to prove themselves once again with the next challenge: social media content. Along with designing two looks that represent their brand, the contestants must shoot and edit a video for social media—it must send a unique message to the audience about the brand. The designers have two days to create their looks as well as film and edit their videos.

Two very special guest judges stepped in to help this week: the fashionable and social media-savvy singing duo, Chloe and Halle Bailey. After being somewhat of an underdog this season, London-based designer Georgia Hardinge finally had her moment in the sun with her winning sculptural '60s-inspired mini dress and accessible printed knit maxi. Shop her futuristic looks below from Amazon.

Episode 5

Taking inspiration from the colorful grounds of Coachella and Burning Man, this week's assignment was to create festival wear. Given that no contestants were eliminated last week, the stakes are even higher for the festival wear challenge—two or more designers will be going home this episode. The contestants were given one whole day to design a festival-worthy high fashion and accessible outfit.

The round of looks this week was underwhelming, especially compared to the previous challenge's success—cue the harsh critiques from a disappointed Jeremy Scott—but Jeanette Limas still managed to turn out a winning look. This makes her the first designer from this season to win twice. Dominican carnivals of her youth inspired Limas' draped red two-piece and flowing color-blocked gown, now shoppable at Amazon.

Episode 4

With seven designers left, Gunn and Klum switched things up by assigning a team challenge. Instead of designing individual looks, the contestants were tasked with making a cohesive collection of accessible outfits that combines all of their creative visions—in just seven hours. TikTok-famous fashion content creator Wisdom Kaye served as this week's special guest judge.

Of the group's gothic funeral-themed collection, Swiss conceptual fashion designer Yannick Zamboni distinguished himself as the winner. His winning look, dubbed "the mistress," deconstructed the trench coat by making the traditional silhouette strapless with an asymmetrical hem. The judges praised his look for its modernity, and you can make this statement dress your own by shopping it below.

Episode 3

This week's first episode was all about staying warm by looking hot in winterwear. Klum and Gunn also turned up the heat this week by giving the contestants just one day to create their cold-weather collection. Celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, who has dressed the likes of Angelina Jolie, Michael B. Jordan, and Yara Shahidi, joined the panel of judges.

The reigning ice queen of the winterwear challenge was Dominican designer Jeanette Limas, who founded and is the creative director of her eponymous fashion brand. Her ethereal goddess-inspired ensembles used draped jacquard to create cape-like coats, adding a high-fashion element to the accessible look while still being wearable. Nicole Richie praised Limas for her choice in fabrics, calling the outfit her favorite look of the night. The winning jacquard wrap coat is available to shop now on Amazon, along with coordinating pieces.

Episode 2

The remaining nine contestants got their sweat on with their second design challenge: activewear, in collaboration with iconic street and athletic wear brand Champion. The brand's North American Chief Design Officer, Ned Munroe, stepped in as a guest judge to evaluate the designers' Champion-influenced activewear looks. This week's winner will not only have their design available through Amazon's Making the Cut store, but on the Champion website as well.

Brazilian designer Rafael Chaouiche was this episode's champion: the judges loved how the oversized logo earrings from his runway piece embodied his creativity, and his accessible look spoke to potential customers while still pushing the boundaries of activewear. The winning ensemble was composed of a sexy mesh long-sleeve over a black tube top and wide-legged red lounge pants.

Episode 1

In sunny Los Angeles, we meet the 10 emerging designers competing for the opportunity to take their brand to the next level. The contestants hail from all over the world, from an L.A. local to an American Southern belle to international designers from England, Brazil, China, and more.

The first assignment of the season was evening wear: glamorous, eye-catching formal pieces that one might wear to a red carpet or wedding. TV personality Nicole Richie, Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott, and Klum, along with guest judge TK, evaluated the contestants' designs during a runway show on Los Angeles' famed Rodeo Drive.

Sienna Li, a New York-based fashion designer from China, emerged victorious. Her winning gown won the judges over with its elegance and simplicity, featuring a petal-like layered skirt, dramatic ruffled sleeves, and a romantic bow-tied open back. The look is now available to shop on Amazon, along with more pieces inspired by the first win of the season.

