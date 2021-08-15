'Making the Cut' Season 2 Finale: Shop the Winning Looks

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched this week's episodes of Prime Video's Making the Cut. Read on for ET Style's episode recaps and shop the weekly winning looks on Amazon.

Making the Cut's second season is now available to stream on Prime Video. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are back as hosts of the design competition to find the next great global brand. This season takes place in a bubble set up in a ranch in Malibu, California, as the show was filmed amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Klum and Gunn welcomed 10 established designers from around the globe to compete for the grand prize of $1 million, a mentorship with Amazon Fashion and a chance to design an exclusive full collection for the online retail giant. Creative director of Moschino Jeremy Scott and international model Winnie Harlow join Klum on the judging panel.

Every week, each designer will create looks according to the challenge's theme, including runway looks and one accessible look that are revealed during the fashion show. The winning accessible design from each week will be sold on Amazon Fashion.

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios

Episodes 7 & 8

This week's episodes determined the winner of the second season! The three finalists, Andrea Pitter, Andrea Salazar and Gary Graham, were each assigned to create a concept store at the Row DTLA. Pitter's store resembled a New York City subway station, Salazar's was inspired by a museum and Graham's was designed after a barn. Salazar won the concept store challenge.

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios

The designers then headed to the final runway show, showing a full 10-piece collection, along with pitching their brand's business plan to Christine Beauchamp, president of Amazon Fashion. Pitter was crowned the winner, winning the grand prize of $1 million, a mentorship with Amazon Fashion and a free three-year lease at the Row DTLA. Of course, Pitter's line, Pantora, is now available to shop on Amazon. The judges had another surprise for the finale. Beauchamp loved all three collections so much that in addition to Pantora, Graham's line, GaryGraham422, and Salazar's line, Seta, will both be sold on Amazon.

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios

ET caught up with Graham, Pitter and Salazar following the finale. Pitter spoke on what Winnie Harlow said that will stick with her and the one thing she's most looking forward to for her upcoming designs.

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios

"I liked when Winnie said, 'I don't have to like what you create, but make me feel something!' That is a thing because everyone is not gonna like what you do," Pitter said. "It's a personal journey for me just as a person and as a creative. People aren't always gonna like me. People aren't always gonna like what I create, but I have to make them feel something -- hate it, love it, wanna have it. All of those things. I just want you to feel something and that was chef's kiss."

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios

"I'm excited to design in color. So excited! I've been ordering all the markers, all the Pantone color books. I'm just so excited to live in a world of color right now," the bridal designer exclaimed.

Salazar shared her reaction to her collection being sold on Amazon.

"I was very surprised! I didn't expect that. I had the opportunity to showcase a collection in the finale -- that was already a great opportunity to showcase on the runway. But, when they said that they'll be selling our three collections, we were like, oh my god, we can't believe it. I was proud and of course happy to have that on Amazon," the finalist said.

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios

Graham explained he gained more confidence in his designs from the show.

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios

"I think what's happened with the show is it really kind of confirmed how I want to make clothes and how I want to think about the process and how the process can be part of the narrative," Graham said. "I think it's just kind of given me more confidence that something that you painted or something that you bleached or some weird little design and motif can actually be translatable to the world."

Shop Pantora's winning looks below.

Shop Seta and GaryGraham422.

Episodes 5 & 6

The remaining designers were tasked to create fashion-forward, avant-garde ensembles using denim in partnership with Levi's. The brand's chief product officer, Karyn Hillman, was a guest judge. The looks were revealed in a fun fair-themed fashion show. Following last week's dramatic double elimination, the designers felt the pressure to stay in the competition.

Amazon Studios

Andrea Pitter and Gary Graham continued to prove they are two of the strongest contestants. Pitter's runway look consisted of a bubble jacket, bandeau top and cut-out maxi skirt, and for the accessible look she made a balloon-sleeved jumpsuit. Graham ultimately won the challenge with a multi-wear denim jacket outfit and a paneled coat look, making this his second win. Although Joshua Scacheri won two previous challenges in the competition, the designer failed to impress the judges, and he was sent home.

Next, in episode six, the designers were assigned to create a campaign video for their brand to show their understanding of marketing, in addition to creating a runway look and an accessible look, which were shown at a drive-in theater. Fashion consultant, stylist and costume designer, Shiona Turini, was the guest judge. Graham and Pitter won over the judges again with videos that conveyed strong storytelling. Graham's incorporated live painting and Pitter designed two versions of a classic coat with a twist. The eventful episode also ended with another double elimination -- Lucie Brochard and Raf Swiader did not make the cut. The final three remaining designers are Graham, Pitter and Andrea Salazar.

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios

Episodes 3 & 4

In the third episode the designers were paired up to create wedding looks as a team -- two outfits for a couple and one accessible outfit. Two teams impressed the judges the most. Andrea Pitter, who is already an expert in bridal wear, and Los Angeles-based designer Ally Ferguson created a dreamy feather-adorned jumpsuit with detachable skirt, a draped suit and an asymmetric dress. Despite their beautiful looks, Ferguson's own design aesthetic was lost in the challenge and Ferguson was in the bottom two alongside Parsons graduate Olivia Oblanc.

Amazon Studios

The winning team this week was Joshua Scacheri (for the second time) and Parisian designer Lucie Brochard. They created a sleek blue suit and a wedding dress with structural details. Their winning accessible look was a sleeveless, pleated chiffon dress with a high-low hem.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger with Ferguson and Oblanc on the brink of being eliminated. The next episode brought a twist -- the two designers were to go head-to-head in a never-before-done challenge. Ferguson and Oblanc each designed three looks with no restrictions to show their very best work to the judges. The remaining designers helped and modeled in the fashion show. At the end Ferguson and Oblanc failed to win over the judges and they were both sent home, leaving six designers left in the competition.

Episodes 1 & 2

The first episode kicked off with the designers' inaugural assignment of creating looks that embody their brand's statement, which they started working on from home before entering the Making the Cut studio. Klum and Gunn added a surprise component to the challenge. Before hitting the runway, each designer was interviewed by fashion journalist Maghan McDowell of Vogue Business. Their interviews were factored into the judging.

Amazon Studios

Gary Graham was quickly chosen as the winner. The New York-based designer, who was a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist in 2009, created two waist-tie dresses made from vintage patterns. It's clear Graham has a knack for storytelling through his designs. The cohesive looks were inspired by a woman named Amanda who died in the 1800s at the age of 19. Graham explained the dresses are a story about redemption.

New Jersey-based Lendrell Martin was the first to be eliminated this season. London-based Australian designer Joshua Scacheri barely made the cut. Scacheri was safe when Harlow decided to give the designer another shot after seeing tailored designs from his portfolio.

Next up, resort wear. In the second episode, the designers were assigned to create their brand's version of vacation clothing. Fashion designer Prabal Gurung joined Klum, Harlow and Scott on the panel.

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios

Additionally, the designers posted a social media image for their resort wear looks. Four fashion influencers voted on the best post. The winning designer of this week will have the chance to collaborate with an influencer on Amazon Fashion's limited-edition fashion line, The Drop.

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios

Jaipur-born, Los Angeles-based designer Dushyant Asthana was eliminated in this episode. Scacheri completely turned around from the last judging panel with his bright men's tailored suit jacket and shorts for the runway look and a women's printed robe and yellow wide-leg pant for the accessible look. Brooklyn-based bridal designer Andrea Pitter has been one to watch since the first episode. Her black-and-red abstract print asymmetric gown and swimsuit with coverup also won over the judges. Their social media posts were the tiebreaker, and Scacheri was made the winner.

