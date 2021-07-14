How to Watch 'Making the Cut' Season 2 and What to Expect (Exclusive)

Making the Cut is back! The second season of the fashion design competition series is set to launch on July 16 on Prime Video with the release of two new episodes each week. Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn return as co-hosts with new judges, fashion designer Jeremy Scott and model Winnie Harlow.

Ten established designers compete to become the next big global fashion brand and for the grand prize of $1 million and to create a collection exclusively for Amazon Fashion. Designers face weekly challenges, and the affordable winning look from each week will be available to shop on Amazon.

ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Klum, Gunn and Scott on the upcoming season, which was filmed amidst the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles. Although the designers won't be flown around the world like before, season two will still deliver jaw-dropping fashion moments for fans.

"We have 10 amazing designers who have so much energy and they want it so bad and they have such creative minds. I know we can make this work," Klum told ET. "I'm happy for our 10 designers that they did get the platform and that people get to see them because they were sad it didn't look good for a minute 'cause we kept pushing every month."

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios

"Once we got the green light, like everyone was super stoked and maybe because of that everyone was maybe more appreciative and I don't know, it just made it special," the supermodel added.

Gunn spoke on what it takes to succeed in the competition series.

"You have to have the passion. You have to have the talent. You have to have the vision, and you have to have the resilience to withstand all the obstacles that will undoubtedly be thrown in your path. If I'm an obstacle because of my critique or Heidi and Jeremy and Winnie because of their judging, then you're not in the right industry," he said.

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios

Scott, who makes his debut this season on the judging panel, expressed his excitement on working with his friend Klum and meeting Gunn for the first time.

"I mean, it was sensational. They are a dynamic duo of fashion reality television and they are iconic," Scott gushed. "I mean, make it work! He is an icon and so is she. I've loved and watched all of their shows and followed everything as a viewer. And so to suddenly be on the other side was kind of amazing and I have had the experience to be able to have had a friendship with Heidi over the several past years outside of all of this. But it was my first time meeting Tim so that was really exciting because it was like meeting a superstar and then he's just, he's even more charming in person than he even comes off on television."

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Studios

Watch the second season of Making the Cut starting on July 16. If you're not already subscribed to Prime Video, get a free 30-day trial when you sign up.

