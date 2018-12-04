'Tis the season to decorate with the stars... while, umm, naked?

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd took to Instagram on Monday, sharing an epic pic of her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, decorating their Christmas tree in his birthday suit.

"I wouldn't normally share such content but I walked out of the kitchen and saw this," she captioned it, using the hashtags "#notmadaboutit," "topofthemorningtoya" and "yourewelcome."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, writing things like, "Sorry, Peta, but yaaassss," "Lol I wonder what the neighbors think" and "Wow, what a gift. Thank you!"

If we had to rate this snap, there's only one score we think it deserves:

A few hours later, Chmerkovskiy took to his own Instagram page to share a video of his "favorite family activity" -- decorating the tree with Murgatroyd and their 1-year-old son, Shai.

"[Peta] and I were so in sync with our decorating we didn't say a word to each other during the entire process LOL," he captioned it. "Shai was AMAZED today in the morning when he saw the tree and even more when we turned the lights on in the evening."

"My heart is full," he added. "Love my little fam. #FamilyBusiness."

When ET caught up with the powerhouse pair back in August, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy talked about their plans for a second child.

"Maybe in the next six months," Murgatroyd said at the time. "I think that would be a healthy, good time for us."

Hear more from the exclusive chat in the video below.

