Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Private Video of He and Peta Murgatroyd Getting Married at City Hall

It seems like the honeymoon hasn't ended yet for Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday!

Chmerkovskiy, 38, commemorated the occasion by posting a sweet video of when the Dancing With the Stars power couple were married at New York City Hall, revealing that they actually exchanged vows prior to their lavish Long Beach wedding at Oheka Castle. The video shows the two reciting their vows while holding hands, and looking positively smitten with one another.

"This was one of the most exciting days of my life! Everything felt very festive, I couldn’t take my eyes off my future wife the whole ride to the City Hall and it was is if New York City herself was marrying us🗽," Chmerkovskiy wrote on Instagram about the video. "I can’t believe it’s been a year. I still can’t believe you chose me. I can’t believe I get to live this dream with you by my side for the rest of my life and I promise to earn every second of your love."

Murgatroyd also shared a picture from their City Hall wedding on Sunday.

"Today I married the man I fell in love with so many years ago," she wrote. "I knew he was the one. There was something so electric between us that people will still tell me about to this day. I love you @maksimc, this has been an incredible, outrageous year for us! I pray we are this happy for the rest of our lives. You’re everything I knew you were. ❤️🎉😍 #HappyAnniversary #ToUs."

Earlier this year, Chmerkovskiy told ET that marrying Murgatroyd was the "best decision I've ever made" as the two described their enduring excitement of being with one another. The two have a one-year-old son, Shai.

"I don't think we've really hit that rough patch yet, of like, 'Oh, my God, our life is boring,'" Murgatroyd, 31, told ET at the time. "But as he said, I know everything about him that I need to know. So you have to keep it fresh in a good way, like doing little things. Go out to dinner when you don't take the baby, go out by yourselves, have a great date night."

The two are currently performing across the nation in the Maks, Val and Peta: Confidential Tour, a part of which retells the couple's love story and even recreates their 2017 wedding on stage.

For an exclusive look at their tour and how they manage it all with a baby, watch the video below.

