Malcolm X Series in the Works From Activist Daughter Ilyasah Shabazz

Malcolm X's daughter, Ilyasah Shabazz, is bringing her father's story to the small screen.

The series is currently in development and will be adapted from the novels X: A Novel and The Awakening of Malcolm X -- both of which were co-written by Shabazz alongside Kekla Magoon and Tiffany D. Jackson, respectively. Variety broke the news, revealing that Sony Pictures Television's TriStar will release the series with Shabazz executive producing. State Street Pictures' Bob Tietel and George Tillman and 3 Arts Entertainment's Jermaine Johnson and Molly Madden will also produce the project. Shabazz confirmed the news on her Instagram page, simply captioning her post, "Sharing..."

The basis for the series stems from novels following the activist's childhood and up to his imprisonment at age 20. The books include details on his father's lynching, his mother's institutionalization against her will, Malcolm's time in prison, his decision to join the Nation of Islam and ultimately, his reintroduction as Malcolm X.

Shabazz, the current co-chair of The Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center, has written several other books on her father's life, including a children's book titled Malcolm Little: The Boy Who Grew Up to Become Malcolm X.

