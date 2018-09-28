Looks like a career in entertainment could be in Malia Obama's future!

The 20-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama recently appeared in her first-ever music video, and needless to say, she nailed it.

Chic in a knit beanie and comfy oversized sweater, Malia can be seen lip-synching and dancing around to the catchy "Walking on Air," a song by her friend's band, New Dakotas. Malia currently attends Harvard University with the members of the indie rock group.

While seeing Malia jam out in this music video was a surprise to many, she certainly hasn't been shy about her passion for music.

Back in 2017, the Obamas' eldest daughter was spotted at Lollapalooza, and just this summer, eagle-eyed fans snapped pics and video of her cheering on Beyoncé and JAY-Z during one of the On the Run II tour stops with her mother and younger sister, 17-year-old Sasha, by her side.

Hear more on what Malia's been up to since she and her family left the White House in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton Speak Out in Support of Malia Obama's Privacy

Halle Berry Reveals What Malia Obama Was Like as a PA, Talks Those Pregnancy Rumors: Watch!

Malia Obama Spent Her Presidents Day Weekend Skiing With Some Glamorous Friends -- See the Pic!

Related Gallery