Maluma and Prince Royce know how to put on a show!

The sexy singers took the stage at the 2018 Latin American Music Awards on Thursday for a sizzling performance of "El Clavo." Surrounded by leather-clad dancers, the guys slayed the dance floor. The Dolby Theater couldn't help but get a little hot and bothered as Maluma and Royce delivered their hottest rendition of the song yet.

ET spoke with Maluma and Royce at rehearsals for their performance on Tuesday, where they joked about heating things up on stage. "We gonna take our shirt off at the same time," Royce teased. "Just kidding!"

"He's going to do it! He's going to do it. I always do that in my concert, and I'm not in my concert, so it's Royce touring, he gotta do it," Maluma -- who also received the Extraordinary Evolution Award -- joked.

Maluma and Royce will share the stage again when the "Darte un Beso" singer joins Maluma's F.A.M.E. tour date in Medellin, Colombia, next month.

"I love him. He became like, almost like a brother to me. So we're always having fun when we have these kinds of events or awards," Maluma raved of Royce. "He's coming with me to my concert, he's going to join my concert in Medellin and Bogota, and he's coming because he's my brother. He's part of my family already, and we have this song together, so we're always having fun."

See more on Maluma in the video below.

