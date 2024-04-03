Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is making it very clear that her family is not welcome at her college.

In an exclusive clip from an upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the 18-year-old reality star -- who is currently enrolled at Regis University in Denver, Colorado -- quickly shuts down her relatives insinuating that they will be frequent visitors on campus.

"So if we come out there every other weekend, that's cool with you?" Mama June Shannon, 44, asks Alana. The camera then quickly cuts to Alana before panning to June's older daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, looking shocked for her sister.

"I'm not going to open my front door," Alana shouts across the room to her mother.

In a side interview without her family around, Alana says she thought the 1,500 mile move from Georgia to Colorado would be enough of a signal to her mom that she wanted some space.

"When I moved to Colorado, I'm moving for a reason," she tells the camera. "I'm moving away -- away from the drama, away from Mama."

Drama is one way to describe the situation between Alana and her mom. A description for the upcoming episode indicates that after "an emotional set of goodbyes" and Alana's move to college, Lauryn visits her sister in Denver and the pair discuss June allegedly stealing money from Alana.

In an episode at the end of March, Lauryn and Alana looked at a special bank account set up for the younger sibling from her years as a child actor only to discover that the account contained just $33,000, far less than the "six figures" or more that they were expecting. It was that rude awakening that ultimately led to Alana being upset when her mom was invited to her going-away party for college.

The new clip from the upcoming April 5 episode appears to show that the animosity between mother and daughter -- or at least the hostility on Alana's behalf -- has not faded in the slightest.

"I don't really want you to come out and visit me in Colorado," Alana says of her mom in an interview with the show's producers. "You done put me through all this drama and stress back home in Georgia, just imagine what you finna going to go out there and do in Colorado."

The video ultimately cuts back to Alana's going-away party, where June expresses her interest once again in visiting her daughter out in the Centennial State, which Alana once again rejects.

"I hope you do, like, follow your dreams and wherever it takes you. We're only a phone call away, or a flight away, or a 23-hour drive," June tells her daughter. "Honestly, I think Colorado will be our new vacation spot."

"No, I don't think it will, I think you should just stay in Florida where y'all normally vacay," Alana responds back, pointedly.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WeTV.

