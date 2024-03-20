The drama continues for Mama June Shannon and her kids as daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has some questions about missing money.

In this exclusive sneak peek from a new episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Alana's sister, Lauryn, is looking at the money in a special Coogan account -- containing the money Alana was paid as a child actor -- which has matured now that she is 18.

"That's The Masked Singer and part of the Dancing With the Stars money," June tells Lauryn, who discovers that the account contains $33,000 -- far less than Alana and Lauryn expected.

"There should at least be six figures in that account!" Alana says in a solo interview. "Something's not adding up. My money is somewhere. It needs to be found right now, ASAP. Because this is not gonna work."

After being grilled on why the account is so low, June gets defensive and says it's the result of taxes.

"I can't help that there's not more money," June argues. "Taxes were took out automatically -- 50 percent."

"I'm no tax person, but I know good and well no state is taking 50 percent worth of taxes out of every check," Lauryn argues.

Upon being pushed more on her excuses, June says the money was spent on stuff for Alana.

"You have been taking care of your own self, paying your own bills since you were the age of 12," June claims. "And you've been doing a good job of it."

"From my perspective, I didn't spend anything of that money," Alana shoots back. "You spent that money on what you wanted to do with it because I didn't have no say-so on where that money went."

As June runs out of excuses, she changes tact and argues that Alana should just be happy with the $33,000 she's getting.

"That's a hell of a lot more than most 18 year olds start off their life with," June declares.

"Yeah but I've been on TV since I was 6," Alana reasonably shoots back, "and now, I have what to show for it?"

Alana and June appeared together during season 6 of The Masked Singer in 2019, where they performed as The Beach Ball. Meanwhile, Alana competed on the special season of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, which aired in 2018.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WeTV.

RELATED CONTENT: