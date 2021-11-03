*Caution: Spoilers ahead!

The Masked Singer returned to its regularly scheduled program with performances by Group B, for a special "Giving Thanks" episode on Wednesday. The contestants served up a musical buffet and fought for a spot in the semi-finals during "Masky's Thanksgiving Parade," as host Nick Cannon dubbed it.

Before the elimination, the last wild card of the season showed up to the feast, as Joel McHale joined Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy as a guest judge.

This week, The Mallard, The Caterpillar, The Queen of Hearts, The Banana Split and the wildcard of the night, The Beach Ball, took the stage to deliver entertaining performances. However, it was The Beach Ball who got deflated at the end of the night after performing Miley Cyrus' "Party in the USA."

After all the show's panel of celebrity "detectives" made their final guesses, with McCarthy and McHale thinking it was Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Jeong guessing Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Scherzinger saying it was Kristin Wiig and Annie Mumolo, and Robin Thicke guessing Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs, none were able to pin down who the contestants were.

Dying to know who was behind the mask, it was finally unveiled to be mother-daughter duo June "Mama June" Shannon and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

"It was definitely very hot,” Honey Boo Boo said. “We had a lot of things going on. We had to move the mouth, make sure we didn’t roll off the stage, it was a lot."

As for the other contestants, The Mallard sang "Play Something Country" by Brooks & Dunn. The Caterpillar sang "It’s Gonna Be Me" by *NSYNC and had McCarthy inches away from pushing the "Take It Off" buzzer before she decided not to. The Queen of Hearts sang Bishop Briggs' "River,” and the Banana Split did a rendition of The Chicks' "Let ‘Er Rip."

See what characters are introduced and what stars get unmasked as The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Meanwhile, check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" over the past five seasons of the show!

