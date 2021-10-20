'The Masked Singer' Season 6: ET Is Live Blogging Week 6!
The Masked Singer returns on Wednesday, with exciting performances and new clues from Group A! ET will be following along throughout the entire show to break down all the biggest moments, best performances and most revealing clues.
The show's stalwart panel of celebrity "detectives" -- including Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy, as well as guest panelist Leslie Jordan -- alongside longtime host Nick Cannon, are all doing their best to figure out what celebs are under the elaborate costumes before they have to unmask.
This week, The Bull, The Pepper, The Skunk, The Hamster and the nightmarish new wild card contestant The Jester will give it their all to wow the crowd and baffle the judges in the ongoing battle for the Golden Mask trophy.
The fun begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, so watch and follow along as we delve into the glorious madness and bizarre, captivating chaos that is The Masked Singer season 6!
In the meantime, check out the gallery below for a look at every single contestant who has ever had to "take it off" over the past five seasons of the show!
