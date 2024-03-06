A college crisis!

In an exclusive clip from this week's episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, June and her daughters come to a head, after her baby girl, Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, reveals her plans for college.

"I decided to go to Colorado," Alana reluctantly tells her mother, after her big sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, tells her to share.

Instantly, June doesn't think that's a good idea, citing the immediate issues Alana's boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, may face.

"Has Dralin even gotten permission from his bondsman to leave?" June retorts. "I don't want that to hold you back, but you also need to do an application for houses or for apartments for where you want to live."

Lauryn interjects, telling her mother that there's hotels available while Alana and Dralin try to make things work.

"I promise you, hotel living is not where you want to be at," June tells her daughters.

Alana expresses her instant regret for the way the conversation is going.

"First of all, I feel like this should really be like a happy moment right now," she tells her mother and sister. "Not y'all bickering over where I'm gonna do, or what I'm gonna do."

"I want the best for you," June adds.

"I mean, I'm going to Colorado, I have a scholarship, y'all are going way too much," Alana says as she grabs her things and walks out the room.

In a side interview, Lauryn explains why she felt the need to stick up for her baby sister in the moment.

"I'm just trying to defend Alana because at the end of the day, like I don't know if Mama is mad because she missed so much time with Alana and f**ked up over the years and now Alana's moving away," she says. "Alana doesn't need to stay in Georgia, there's nothing but drama and bullsh*t that surrounds Mama 24/7. It would be nice for everybody to get a fresh light."

Back inside the house, June and Lauryn's husbands walk into the heated discussion. After realizing the topic, June's husband asks why she engaged in the conversation.

Lauryn's concerns about her mother aren't far off. June reveals that she worries about Alana and Dralin making the right decisions, and being too far away in case they need help.

"Me or you ain't just a car ride down the road like we are now," June tells her daughter. "I don't want her to look back five years down the road like, 'Oh my god, I f**ked up.'"

Lauryn believes it's time for Alana to learn the hard way, just like their mother.

"Mama, we live and we learn every single day," she says. "You're 40-something years old and you're still learning."

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WeTV.

