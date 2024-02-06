Mama June is staring down an awkward encounter with her own mother, Sandra Hale, in a new clip from the season premiere of Mama June: Family Crisis.

The exclusive scene released to ET shows the reality star, 44, being told that Sandra -- who she has been estranged from for several years -- is showing up to the wedding of June's daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell.

According to the episode description, the season premiere focuses on the family throwing Anna and Eldridge Toney a last-minute wedding after she received a cancer diagnosis. Things are derailed, however, when Sandra shows up to the party uninvited.

"That's your mother," says Eldridge, Anna's then-fiancé.

"My mother?" June says, clearly shocked by the unexpected arrival at the party.

"Well, go say 'hey' to her," responds Justin Stroud, June's husband.

"My God, this is so awkward," says June's daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird.

"I don't want to talk to her," states Alanna "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.

According to June, the last time she saw her mother was at the wedding of Jennifer Thompson and Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, back in 2017.

"None of us in the family talk to my mother but Anna," says June in the clip. "This could be very intense."

The snippet goes on to show June interacting with Lauryn and Alana, who tell her that she doesn't have to interact with Sandra, she just has to be civil for the day.

Fans of the famous family will remember that Sandra publicly criticized her daughter's appearance when it came to the dramatic weight loss she had undergone on her series, Mama June: From Not to Hot.

"Lord, I wouldn’t have done that to my body if it’d been me," Sandra told a friend at the time. "She needs to do something with her hair. Her roots are showing."

The pair have ostensibly never reconnected and only came back together amicably for the betterment of Anna and her wedding. In December, Anna passed away at the age of 29, nine months after she and Eldridge wed in a private ceremony. In the season premiere, viewers will also see Anna begin to undergo chemotherapy.

Viewers will have to tune in to see how the unwelcome family reunion at Anna's wedding plays out in the season premiere. Season 7 of Mama June: Family Crisis will air on WE tv on Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

