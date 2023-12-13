"Mama June" Shannon, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, and more family, friends and loved ones came together on Wednesday to honor the memory of Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell.

The reality star and mother of two died on Saturday, after a year-long battle with cancer. She was 29.

The funeral service was held at the Williams White-Columns Funeral Home in Gordon, Georgia, where Anna's family gathered and greeted guests in the small lobby of the establishment.

According to a sign set up in front of the funeral home, guests were asked to not use their cellphones inside the building, out of respect for the family.

Alana, 18, was also seen outside the building ahead of the service, where she was joined by her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell.

The service came just four days after Anna's death, following a battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, which she was diagnosed with in January.

In a program provided to guests at the service, the late reality star was memorialized with a poem, and a photograph. She was also referred to in the program as Anna Marie Toney. Just one day after her death, ET learned that Anna tied the knot shortly after her devastating diagnosis early this year.

According to a marriage license obtained by ET, Anna and her beau, Eldrige Toney, married on March 4 in Wilkinson County, Georgia. The license also stated that Anna's brother-in-law, Josh Efird -- the husband of Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon -- officiated the ceremony.

Two days before the funeral, Mama June took to Instagram to share an open invitation with the public to attend the service.

"So I wanted to let y’all know what the arrangements were for Anna it will be at White Columns in Gordon ga the visitation will be between 2~3 pm with the services following afterwards we want y’all to come and join us if you can because Anna would not want it to be any other way," she shared. "We love you guys. We appreciate everyone that has sent well wishes they have sent their prayers and everything for not just us [but for] her kids."

Anna, who was the oldest of Mama June's daughters, appeared alongside her family on Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Anna is survived by her mother, siblings, her husband and their two children, Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylie, 7.

