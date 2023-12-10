Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is mourning the death of her older sister.

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell died on Saturday night almost a year after her year-long battle with cancer. She was 29 years old.

The reality stars' mother, Mama June, broke the news on social media, posting a family photo and writing to fans, "We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time."

Anna's death comes after she was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January.

In her tribute, Alana shared the same picture as her mother, writing, "This is one post I wish I didn’t have to make."

"Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go," she shared. Unfortunately around 11pm Anna took her last breathe. Anna was in so much pain last night but now as a family we all know she is at peace now."

"I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken," Alana continued. "Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is. Lord please wrap your arms around her 2 babies & our family as the next couple of days will make this all a reality 🥹."

To her sister, Alana wrote, "I’m so glad that you waited til i was home to take your last breath! I would’ve loved for you to get to see me graduate college but i know you will forever cheer me on in heaven! We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left!"

"The sky looks a little bit different today," she concluded. "We will always love you Anna 💔. You hit me hard with his one Anna but i know your in a better place now and pain free forever!"

Alana also shared a video to TikTok in which she got tearful breaking the news to her followers, sharing the story of her sister's last moments surrounded by family.

"I'm excited that she at least saw me get through my first semester of college," she noted. "I really wish she would have seen me graduate, but that'll be OK, because she's gonna be watching over me.

On Friday, Mama June took to social media to inform her followers that her family was undergoing a "transition" amid Anna's cancer battle.

"Some things have changed in our lives over the last few weeks, things that are totally out of our control." She added that "God has all the cards," and asked for prayers as the family goes "through this transition."

Earlier this summer, ET spoke to Mama June, who opened up about her daughter's prognosis.

"For me, it's an emotional rollercoaster sometimes. Mentally it's always on my mind," Mama June said at the time, before adding of Anna's prognosis, "We know it's terminal."

Anna is survived by her mother, siblings and two children, Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylie, 7.

