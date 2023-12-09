Mama June Shannon says the family is going through a "transition" amid her eldest daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's battle with terminal cancer.

The reality star took to her Instagram Story on Friday night and asked for prayers because "some things have changed in our lives over the last few weeks, things that are totally out of our control." She added that "God has all the cards" and that Anna is "still with us," but she's asking for prayers as the family goes "through this transition."

Shannon said she felt compelled to offer the sad health update because people have been reaching out to get an update on Anna, who was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma back in January. Shannon said she hasn't had the opportunity to respond to everyone's messages, but she's received them and appreciates them.

"We see all your messages, even though we're not responding back to all of y'all," she said. "I'm gonna sign off. This will be my last message."

She added, "When that time does come, we will also -- as a family -- come to y'all on social media because Anna would not have it any f***ing other way."

While speaking to ET's Deidre Behar earlier this summer, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star shared at the time that Anna was handling the diagnosis "pretty good."

At the time, Anna's sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, said her sister was still able to do things like go to the grocery store, drive herself and take the kids to and from places. At that point, Anna had undergone four rounds of chemo.

"A lot of people thought that it was gonna make her sick and stuff like that, [but] she's able to bounce back pretty quick," Lauryn said, with her younger sister, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, adding, "It does wear her body down sometimes, but other than that, she's pretty good."

Lauryn shared that at least one of her two kids, 10-year-old Kaitlyn, is aware of her mom's health but doesn't fully understand.

"I think she understands that Mommy is sick and Mommy might not be here for a while," Lauryn said of Kaitlyn. "She's 10, but she's a lot more mature than that because she's been raised around older people."

Anna's also mom to 7-year-old daughter, Kylee.

"For me, it's an emotional rollercoaster sometimes. Mentally it's always on my mind," Mama June said at the time, before adding of Anna's prognosis, "We know it's terminal."

"She's stage 4. She's not gonna go into remission," she said. "We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time 'cause you never know."

