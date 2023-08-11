Mama June Shannon is ripping a page out of Kevin Hart's playbook when it comes to how she wants to live her life -- Do you, boo boo!

The Mama June: Family Crisis star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to give herself a shout-out on her 44th birthday. She also outlined how she plans to live it up the next year -- stress-free and looking out for numero uno.

"Happy birthday to me I'm totally going to try to live life to the fullest this year and start leaving bulls**t right where it starts n leaving negative things and people where they are," she wrote over a photo taken on her wedding day. "I have realized that I have to do what [sic] right for me at the end of the day."

The reality TV star appeared to celebrate the milestone birthday in Las Vegas. She thanked her husband, Justin Stroud, for the lovely bouquet of black, gold flake-dusted flowers at the Cosmopolitan Hotel. She also enjoyed some doughnuts and gifts from family.

It's been an eventful year for Mama June. In February, she and Justin got married again, this time in an oceanfront ceremony in Panama City, Florida. The couple had previously tied the knot last year at a courthouse in Georgia.

Mama June / Instagram

Mama June / Instagram

The second wedding was held at the SpringHill Suites and it included all of Mama June's family -- daughters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, as well as Mama June's grandchildren, Stella, Sylus and Bentley. Mama June previously told ET that she met Stroud in 2021 after a chance encounter. Speaking to ET back in May, Justin shared why he fell head over heels for Mama June.

"It was just her personality, and she didn't judge me, and she allows me to be me," Justin shared. "She fights for me -- and it's hard to find someone that will fight for you even when you're wrong. That says a lot about somebody."

"So I had to hold on to her, I had to grab on," he added.

Mama June and the family were also on hand to celebrate Alana's high school graduation this year. June beamed with pride and yelled at the top of her lungs when Alana was called to cross the stage.

Mama June's roller-coaster relationship with her children has been well-documented on the WE tv series.

Back in June, Mama June and Alana had an emotional therapy session that resulted in June giving her daughter a hug for the first time in "about five or six years."

RELATED CONTENT:

Mama June Shannon Reveals How Bad of a Bridezilla She Was for Wedding With Justin (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Mama June Opens Up About Daughter Anna 'Chickadee's 'Terminal' Cancer

Mama June Shocks Daughters By Asking Her Granddaughter This Question

Watch Mama June Hug Honey Boo Boo for the First Time in '5 or 6' Years

Related Gallery