Mama June is trying to win back the love of her kids the only way she knows how -- by showing up unannounced at a public event and ambushing them in front of fans.

In ET's exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Mama June's daughters -- Jessica Shannon, Lauryn Efird and Alana Thompson -- are hosting a fan meet-and-greet, alongside Alana's boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, June's sister Doe Doe, and Lauryn's girlfriend, Shyann.

The event seems to be going well, and in a private interview, Lauryn expresses her excitement over having the chance to take her partner to an event together.

"This the first time me and Shyann have been out together in public for fans to see us, and I really enjoyed it because everybody there have been so supportive, and she's doing pretty well, the fans are great, we haven't had no crazy fans," Lauryn shared. "She's really enjoying getting to know everybody."

However, that sense of peace and calm may have been short-lived. As we quickly learn, Mama June woke up seeing her daughters promoting the meet-and-greet after weeks of dodging her texts and calls, and she decides that now is the time for action.

"They won't text or call me back, I have no choice but to roll up on them on the day of the meet and greet," she explains. "All I want is a relationship with them, and hopefully this shows them I'm willing to go to whatever lengths to make this happen."

However, not everyone is so sure that this is the right move -- namely, Mama June's new husband, Justin Stroud, has some concerns.

"You're talking about pulling up and crashing their party," an apprehensive Justin says as he drives them into the parking lot outside the fan event. "That's not really the way to win them back in."

"They're in a public place, so they can't tell me no," June tries to explain.

"Junebug, sometimes it doesn't turn out good when you just pop up," Justin says, quietly securing his place as a voice of reason in their relationship.

Fans will have to check out the new episode to find out if Mama June listened to her husband's good advice or decided to throw caution to the wind and make a big scene in the name of rebuilding their relationship.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays on WE tv at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

