Mama June and her daughters had an emotional therapy session. So emotional, in fact, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson said it resulted in June giving her a hug for the first time in "about five or six years."

In ET's exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, June and her daughters -- Jessica Shannon, Lauryn Efird and Alana -- are gathered in the kitchen undergoing an intense and extremely emotional therapy session.

In the beginning of the clip, Lauryn straight-up tells her mom that any time the girls have made an effort to repair the mother-daughter relationship, she steps away.

"Yes, this is a priority for me to fix. But at the end of the day my first priority is my family," Lauryn continues. "That’s what I’ve built. That’s what I’m doing."

Speaking to Mama June, the therapist tells her that "every child she has needs to feel like they're the most important person in their life."

"And what you're seeing right now is what happens when they don't feel that way," the therapist continues.

When Mama June responds, saying she hopes the girls know how much they mean to her, the therapist interrupts her and offers a frank analysis.

"They can't know if you don't give them that. You don't know because your mama didn't give it to you," he says. "So, how could they possibly know if you're not giving it to them?"

It's at this point when he invites Alana to walk over to her mother and hold her hands. After exchanging "I love yous," the therapist tells them, "How much would it have meant to you if you could have held her hand on the first day of school and she said, 'I love you. Go in there and kick some a**?'"

The question triggers a wave of emotions for Alana and her mother. After gathering herself, Alana says it would have been nice to have her mom around for school activities just like her classmates did. Instead, Alana says she had to rely on "my sisters" instead of "my mom."

Sensing an opportunity to bridge the gaping emotional gap, the therapist tells Mama June that her daughters are crying and "this is the time" to comfort them, prompting Mama June to put her arm around Alana, who wipes away her tears while resting her head on her mom's shoulder.

Then, in a confessional, Alana makes the startling admission.

"This is the first time Mama's actually really gave me a hug in probably about -- I’m not gonna lie -- probably about five or six years and it feels good to get an actual loving hug from your mama," she says. "It really did feel nice. I’m not gonna lie."

The emotional preview comes not long after Mama June confronted her daughters by showing up unannounced at a meet-and-greet after weeks of dodging her texts and calls.

"They won't text or call me back, I have no choice but to roll up on them on the day of the meet-and-greet," she explained. "All I want is a relationship with them, and hopefully this shows them I'm willing to go to whatever lengths to make this happen."

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays on WE tv at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

