Just as things are starting to look up for Mama June's relationship with her kids, one poorly timed question manages to cast a pall on the family's fun day at the park.

In ET's exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, June and her daughters -- Jessica Shannon, Lauryn Efird and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson -- are hanging out at a playground with Lauryn's children.

As June is rebuilding her connection with her kids, Lauryn explains that she agreed to spend time with her because June's been "holding up your end of the deal too" and making an effort to mend fences with her family.

"You really have been showing some kind of effort," Lauryn says, and June plays with her 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella.

Speaking with the cameras in a confessional interview, June expresses her excitement for the afternoon, sharing, "Hopefully this is the first of many meetings with the kids, and I'm really excited that we're gonna have a fun day. I'm just gonna enjoy myself and take it all in."

However, the fun is short-lived, it seems, as June also has an important favor to ask her young granddaughter.

"Do you still like to wear pretty dresses?" June asks Ella, who enthusiastically confirms she does.

"I need you to help me," June explains, as her daughters are elsewhere in the park playing with the other kids. "I need you, because I'm having a wedding, I have a very important job I need you to help me with. I need to see about if you can be the flower girl for me."

While Ella is excited to be a flower girl for her grandma's wedding -- to now-husband Justin Stroud -- it left her daughters dumbfounded that she'd even ask given the tenuousness of their family dynamic.

As Ella runs back over to her mom, gleefully exclaiming how she's going to be a flower girl, Lauryn's whole mood drops and she gets ready to confront her mom.

"Way to ruin a good day at the park," Alana scoffs as they pack up and get ready to leave.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays on WE tv at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out the video below for more on this season of Mama June: Family Crisis, and the emotional breakthrough she recently shared with Alana during a group therapy session.

Mama June Breaks Down in Tears Over Relationship With Her Daughters (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Mama June Hug Honey Boo Boo for the First Time in '5 or 6' Years

Mama June Ambushes Daughters at Event in 'Family Crisis' Sneak Peek

'Mama June: Family Crisis': Which Daughter Shows Up for Bridal Shower?

Mama June's Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Attends Daughters' Graduation Amid Cancer Diagnosis