Mama June’s Daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Dead at 29

Mama June Shannon revealed that her daughter, Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, has died. She was 29.

The reality TV star shared the news on Sunday via Instagram.

"With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us. She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM," she wrote.

Instagram/annamarie35

"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time #mamajune #prayers #cancersucks #family."

Mama June's post was accompanied by a family photo that included her, Anna and other family members smiling while on set.

On Friday, Mama June took to social media to inform her followers that her family was undergoing a "transition" amid Anna's cancer battle.

"some things have changed in our lives over the last few weeks, things that are totally out of our control." She added that "God has all the cards" and that Anna is "still with us," but she's asking for prayers as the family goes "through this transition."

Mama June, 44, said she felt compelled to share the update, as she had been reaching out and she didn't have the chance to respond to everyone.

"We see all your messages, even though we're not responding back to all of y'all," she said. "I'm gonna sign off. This will be my last message. When that time does come, we will also -- as a family -- come to y'all on social media because Anna would not have it any f***ing other way."

Anna's death comes after she was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January.

In the months that followed, Anna kept her followers updated with videos. In November, Anna shared a video of her celebrating her final day of radiation by trying some pickles.

Earlier this summer, ET spoke to Mama June, who opened up about her daughter's prognosis.

"For me, it's an emotional rollercoaster sometimes. Mentally it's always on my mind," Mama June said at the time, before adding of Anna's prognosis, "We know it's terminal."

Instagram/annamarie35

"She's stage 4. She's not gonna go into remission," she said. "We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time 'cause you never know."

Still, at the time, Anna's sister's Alana "Honey Boo Boo' Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird shared that, despite her diagnosis, Anna wasn't letting it get her down.

"A lot of people thought that it was gonna make her sick and stuff like that, [but] she's able to bounce back pretty quick," Lauryn said, with her younger sister, Alana adding, "It does wear her body down sometimes, but other than that, she's pretty good."

Anna, who was the oldest of Mama June's daughters, appeared alongside her family on Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

Anna is survived by her mother, siblings and two children, Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylie, 7.

