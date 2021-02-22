Mama June Shannon is back and she's ready to heal.

In this all-new super tease for the upcoming season of Mama June: Road to Redemption, the reality star gets real about her sobriety and her long road to recovery, as she tries to make amends with her family.

"I'm back!" Mama June yells.

"She just wants us all to go back to the way things used to be," her 20-year-old daughter, Pumpkin, says in the clip.

But it's not as easy at that. If June wants to get back in her family's good graces, she'll have to do the work.

"I've gotta continuously show Pumpkin that I've changed," Mama June says.

But her family is not so sure they want her back in their lives, especially when they have their plates full at home. Pumpkin is struggling with keeping a happy home, while caring for her teenage sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, and her daughter, Ella Grace.

"It's hard taking care of Alana and taking care of Ella," an emotional Pumpkin admits. "It's like I'm drowning."

A pending court case threatens to send Mama June away for years, leaving the fate of her family hanging in the balance and the reality star terrified.

"I'm scared sh*tless," Mama June tells the camera.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Friday, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

