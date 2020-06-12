Mama June Opens Up About Her $2,500-a-Day Meth Habit (Exclusive)

Mama June Shannon has never been more open about her drug addiction until now. In an exclusive clip from Friday's episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the 40-year-old mother of four gets candid about her methamphetamine addiction with her 20-year-old daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon.

"The only reason I sold the house, I was dead f**king broke," Mama June tells Pumpkin. "Because you know, at that point, we was doing quite a bit. I mean, it was a couple ounces a day. Our habit was $2,500 a day, if not more."

In the observation room, a person then clarifies that with that amount of money, it could equal about 25 grams of meth a day.

"It wasn't something that just started and, 'oh my God, I started using drugs,'" Mama June continues. "You found out that I got busted…I got high because I wanted to. It's not the first time I've ever done drugs."

Pumpkin then tells her mother that she understands, but it was the first time that she has seen her "strung out" since they were older. She also adds that she can't have her sisters around that, and brings up how she doesn't like her mom's boyfriend. See more in the video above.

Last March, Mama June and her boyfriend, Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak, were arrested in Alabama. A spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office of Macon County, Alabama, told ET at the time that Mama June was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges.

After Mama June was arrested, Pumpkin was given legal guardianship over Mama June's youngest daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. Mama June is also mother to 25-year-old Anna and 23-year-old Jessica.

In April, Pumpkin opened up to ET about her and Alana's complicated relationship with their mom.

"My mom has four kids. Three of us are grown and can take care of ourselves and can cook for ourselves and we all pay our own bills. But at the end of the day, Alana's still 14 and she needs her mom," Pumpkin said of her sister, who currently lives with Pumpkin and her husband, Joshua Efird, and their 2-year-old daughter, Ella.

"It's been very difficult because... she is younger and she needs her mom. So it's been very hard for both me and her to adjust to me being her 'sister mom,'" she added. "And then of course her not being around her mom. She's lived with her mom her entire life and now she had to uproot and move out of that home and move in with us."

See more in the video below. Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

