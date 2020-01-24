"Mama June" Shannon is opening up about missing her children and her daily struggles.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star returned to Instagram after a seven-month break, to give an update on her life after a year of ups and downs.

"Well decided to get back at it i'm not saying i'm perfect as every day is a [struggle] n some days i just want to disappear," Shannon wrote on Thursday next to a selfie. "N even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its [been] very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will [change] as i want them to know i miss n love them very much."

Last March, Shannon and her boyfriend, Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak were arrested in Alabama. A spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office of Macon County, Alabama, told ET at the time that Shannon was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges.

Meanwhile, Doak was charged on suspicion of domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The couple's arrests came after an apparent fight between the two. They both pleaded not guilty in October.

After Shannon was arrested, her daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, was given legal guardianship over Shannon's daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. Shannon is also mother to 25-year-old daughter Anna and 23-year-old Jessica.

In the Mama June: From Not to Hot finale that aired in May, Alana got visibly emotional as she explained why she wasn't living with her mother.

"Do you not understand that I'm staying with my sister and that's not by choice?" the then 13-year-old said, on the verge of tears. "I swear to God, Mama, it's not by choice."

When June pushed against Alana's claims, her daughter shouted, "It's not by choice! …I would love to come home and stay with you and tell you about my day but I can't do that because I'm scared. I'm not even gonna lie to you, I'm scared to stay at your house."

For more on Shannon's arrest, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Honey Boo Boo Admits She's Afraid to Live With Mama June in 'From Not to Hot' Finale Promo (Exclusive)

'Mama June' Shannon and Geno Doak's Mugshots Released

'Mama June' Shannon Arrested on Drug Charges in Alabama

'Honey Boo Boo' Star Mama June Arrested on Drug Possession Charges This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery