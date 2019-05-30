Mama June's intervention to deal with her alleged drug use is underway in the emotional finale of her reality show.

ET has an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot in which her daughter, Honey Boo Boo aka Alana Thompson, explains why she isn't living with her mother, June Shannon.

"Do you not understand that I'm staying with my sister and that's not by choice?" the 13-year-old says, on the verge of tears. "I swear to god, Mama, it's not by choice."

When June pushes against Alana's claims, her daughter shouts, "It's not by choice! …I would love to come home and stay with you and tell you about my day but I can't do that because I'm scared. I'm not even gonna lie to you, I'm scared to stay at your house."

June, whose front teeth appear visibly damaged during the discussion, remains stoic as her daughter breaks down.

"It didn't even faze her," June's sister, Joanne Shannon, reacts later. "I mean, Alana's crying. This is not who June is. You got your children crying, tellin' you to get it together, we're here for you, you need help. I don't know if she's just numb or totally delusion about what she's seeing us trying to do."

In a prior promo, viewers were shown other moments from the intervention including June threatening to call the police if they don't allow her to leave. Soon after, she falls in the street as friends and family attempt to talk to her.

"If this intervention doesn't work, she's going to wind up in jail or she's going to die," Lauryn "Pumpkin" Thompson, June's 19-year-old daughter, ominously explains in the above clip, which also touches upon June and her boyfriend, Eugene "Geno" Doak's, arrest in March for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

"I have to have temporary custody of Alana," Lauryn is shown demanding as the girls' father, Mike Thompson, looks distressed. However, she gets pushback. A family member responds, "I say no. If anyone has to have custody over you or Alana it should be your daddy."

The promo ends on a troubling note as June herself is heard stating, "I f**king hate myself. I want to f**king kill the person I am now."

In the clip above, Lauryn also explains the circumstances that led to the couple's arrest, including June supposedly calling the cops on herself.

"I found out a lot of stuff while I was out there in Alabama," her daughter shares. "OK, so this is what happened. So they're coming down the interstate and they're arguing like they always do when they're driving. ...Well, apparently it got really heated, Geno pulled over at the store and got out and went inside to buy a Red Bull. Well... mama called the police twice and hung up."

"There was a white SUV behind them," she continues. "I guess it had followed them from the interstate, so [Geno comes] back outside and sure enough it was an unmarked police vehicle. And that's what got them."

The season three finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs on Friday at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

GET MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Honey Boo Boo Tearfully Pleads With Mama June to Get Help During Family Intervention

'Mama June' Shannon and Geno Doak's Mugshots Released

Mama June Is Back to Her Old Eating Habits in 'From Not to Hot' Season 3 Trailer

Related Gallery